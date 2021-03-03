Brown-Forman Delivers Resilient Year-to-Date Performance in a Challenging Environment

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended January 31, 2021. For the third quarter, the company’s reported net sales1 of $911 million increased 1% (flat on an underlying basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. In the quarter, reported operating income decreased 8% to $281 million (-8% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share declined 5% to $0.45.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company’s reported net sales of $2,649 million were flat (+2% on an underlying basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Year-to-date reported operating income increased 10% to $998 million (+3% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share grew 12% to $1.63.

Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting stated, “We remain pleased with our year-to-date underlying net sales growth, particularly when considering the unprecedented and challenging operating environment. Importantly, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategic priorities and our commitment to be better and do better as individuals and as a company. Our strategic priorities have enabled us to build strong business momentum during the COVID-19 crisis and we believe they remain the right strategies to deliver broad-based growth and value creation over the long term.”

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Underlying net sales grew 2% (flat reported). The United States and our developed international 3 markets each grew underlying net sales 7% (+3% and +10% reported, respectively), while underlying net sales in our emerging markets grew 1% (-8% reported). Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales grew 2% (-2% reported) driven primarily by growth from Jack Daniel’s RTDs 3 , Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and Gentleman Jack. These gains were partially offset by a reduction in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s underlying net sales. Premium bourbons grew underlying net sales 21% (+18% reported), with both Woodford Reserve and Old Forester maintaining strong double-digit growth. The tequila portfolio grew underlying net sales 6% (+2% reported) led by strong volume-driven increases from New Mix in Mexico.



Diluted earnings per share increased 12% to $1.63.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Brand Results

Underlying net sales growth for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands was driven by Jack Daniel’s RTDs, the continued international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and broad-based volume growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Gentleman Jack. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s underlying net sales decline was driven by lower volumes in the Travel Retail channel and certain emerging markets reflecting travel bans and other restrictions related to COVID-19 along with lower volumes and unfavorable channel mix shift in many developed international markets and the United States related to significant restrictions in the on-premise channel, partially offset by increased volumes in the off-premise channel in those markets.

Brown-Forman’s portfolio of premium bourbon brands, led by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, maintained its double-digit underlying net sales growth. Strong consumer takeaway trends for Woodford Reserve continued to fuel robust double-digit volumetric growth in the United States. Volumetric gains and favorable product mix from Old Forester’s high-end expressions drove double-digit underlying net sales growth for the brand.

Underlying net sales growth for the company’s tequila brands was primarily driven by higher volumes of New Mix in Mexico. Double-digit underlying net sales growth for el Jimador and Herradura in the United States was largely offset by volumetric declines in Mexico.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Market Results

Underlying net sales growth in the United States was led by volumetric gains for our premium bourbons, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack, Herradura, and el Jimador. These gains were partially offset by declines in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey reflecting channel mix shift and lower volumes due to on-premise restrictions and closures.

High single-digit underlying net sales growth in developed international markets was fueled by Jack Daniel’s RTDs, the ongoing launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and our super-premium American and Scotch whiskeys. These gains, along with strong growth in the off-premise channel, were partially offset by lower volumes of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey due to COVID-19 related restrictions, which severely limited and in some cases entirely shut down the on-premise channel.

The company’s emerging markets returned to underlying net sales growth through the first nine months of the fiscal year. Gains were led by Brazil, Poland, and China, largely offset by broad-based declines in Southeast Asia, India, and several Latin American markets as a result of COVID-19 related impacts.

Underlying net sales in Travel Retail continued to be significantly impacted by the continuation of COVID-19 related travel bans and restrictions.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Other P&L Items

Volumes grew 11% fueled by Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix. Company-wide price/mix had a 9% unfavorable impact reflecting the portfolio mix shift with growth from lower-priced brands (Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix) and the unfavorable channel mix shift (primarily for JDTW) from the on-premise channel related to COVID-19 restrictions across several developed markets globally.

Underlying gross profit declined 1% (-5% reported) and reported gross margin contracted 280 basis points to 60.3% driven by higher input costs, lower fixed cost absorption, and the negative effect of the portfolio and channel mix shift discussed above.

The company’s investment in underlying advertising increased in the third quarter as anticipated resulting in a year-to-date decline of 10% (-10% reported) largely reflecting the phasing of spend from the first half to the second half of the fiscal year. The company anticipates advertising investments will continue to accelerate significantly over the remainder of the fiscal year. Underlying SG&A declined 4% (-3% reported) driven by the tight management of discretionary spend.

Underlying operating income increased 3% (+10% reported), while diluted earnings per share increased 12% to $1.63, including an estimated $0.19 per share benefit from the gain on the sale of the Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands.

Financial Stewardship

Brown-Forman generated strong free cash flow2 of $531 million year-to-date, a $106 million increase over the same prior-year period primarily reflecting lower working capital requirements.

During the quarter, Brown-Forman’s Board of Directors approved a $125 million capital investment to expand bourbon making capacity in Kentucky to meet anticipated future consumer demand. As part of this investment, the company will pioneer a long-term study on oak tree sustainability on Brown-Forman distillery’s property.

In addition, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.1795 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 76 consecutive years and has increased the dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The company expects to continue to face uncertainty related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy. As a result, no quantitative guidance is being provided for fiscal year 2021. Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted “While near-term uncertainty remains, we believe we are operating from a position of strength, and will emerge even stronger from this crisis, continuing to grow market share and drive long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders.” Morreau added, “The company’s financial and business fundamentals have remained strong throughout the entire pandemic allowing us to deliver solid growth in this challenging environment.”

Conference Call Details

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics

Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods

Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products

Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Cyber breach or failure or corruption of key information technology systems, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws

Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Change Net sales $ 899 $ 911 1% Cost of sales 342 361 5% Gross profit 557 550 (1%) Advertising expenses 104 121 17% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 153 157 3% Other expense (income), net (4 ) (9 ) Operating income 304 281 (8%) Non-operating postretirement expense 1 1 Interest expense, net 19 21 Income before income taxes 284 259 (8%) Income taxes 53 40 Net income $ 231 $ 219 (5%) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.46 (5%) Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.45 (5%) Gross margin 61.9 % 60.4 % Operating margin 33.8 % 30.9 % Effective tax rate 18.6 % 15.7 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.1743 $ 0.1795 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 477,898 478,599 Diluted 480,757 480,836

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Change Net sales $ 2,654 $ 2,649 0% Cost of sales 980 1,053 7% Gross profit 1,674 1,596 (5%) Advertising expenses 308 278 (10%) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 475 460 (3%) Gain on sale of business — (127 ) Other expense (income), net (13 ) (13 ) Operating income 904 998 10% Non-operating postretirement expense 3 4 Interest expense, net 58 60 Income before income taxes 843 934 11% Income taxes 144 151 Net income $ 699 $ 783 12% Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.64 12% Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.63 12% Gross margin 63.1 % 60.3 % Operating margin 34.1 % 37.7 % Effective tax rate 17.1 % 16.2 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.5063 $ 0.5281 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 477,643 478,471 Diluted 480,436 480,665

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) April 30,



2020 January 31,



2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 675 $ 1,106 Accounts receivable, net 570 820 Inventories 1,685 1,723 Other current assets 335 265 Total current assets 3,265 3,914 Property, plant, and equipment, net 848 826 Goodwill 756 774 Other intangible assets 635 676 Other assets 262 305 Total assets $ 5,766 $ 6,495 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 517 $ 603 Dividends payable — 86 Accrued income taxes 30 43 Short-term borrowings 333 312 Total current liabilities 880 1,044 Long-term debt 2,269 2,347 Deferred income taxes 177 146 Accrued postretirement benefits 297 296 Other liabilities 168 194 Total liabilities 3,791 4,027 Stockholders’ equity 1,975 2,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,766 $ 6,495

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions) 2020 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 509 $ 572 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of business — 177 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22 ) (14 ) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (84 ) (41 ) Other (5 ) (2 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (111 ) 120 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (150 ) (23 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (1 ) — Dividends paid (242 ) (253 ) Other (33 ) (18 ) Cash used for financing activities (426 ) (294 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) 33 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (31 ) 431 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 307 675 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 276 $ 1,106

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Reported change in net sales 1% —% 1% Foreign exchange (2)% —% 1% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 1% 3% (2)% Underlying change in net sales —% 2% —% Reported change in gross profit (1)% (5)% (2)% Acquisitions and divestitures 1% —% —% Foreign exchange (2)% —% —% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 2% 3% (2)% Underlying change in gross profit (1)% (1)% (3)% Reported change in advertising expenses 17% (10)% (3)% Acquisitions and divestitures 1% —% —% Foreign exchange (2)% (1)% 1% Underlying change in advertising expenses 16% (10)% (2)% Reported change in SG&A 3% (3)% —% Acquisitions and divestitures (1)% —% (1)% Foreign exchange (1)% —% 2% Underlying change in SG&A 1% (4)% 1% Reported change in operating income (8)% 10% (5)% Acquisitions and divestitures 1% (13)% —% Chambord Impairment —% —% 1% Foreign exchange (5)% (1)% —% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 4% 7% (3)% Underlying change in operating income (8)% 3% (6)% Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 % Change vs. Prior Year Period Brand3 Depletions3 Net Sales2 9-Liter Drinks



Equivalent3 Reported Acquisitions



and



Divestitures Foreign



Exchange Estimated Net



Change in



Distributor



Inventories Underlying Whiskey 11% 1% 1% —% —% 3% 4% Jack Daniel’s family of brands 11% 0% (2)% —% —% 3% 2% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (7)% (7)% (10)% —% —% 3% (7)% Jack Daniel’s RTD and RTP 35% 35% 38% —% (1)% (3)% 34% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 9% 9% 9% —% (1)% 2% 10% Gentleman Jack 14% 14% 12% —% —% 1% 12% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire (1)% (1)% (7)% —% —% 4% (2)% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple 138% 138% 14% —% (3)% 96% 107% Other Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Brands (5)% (5)% (7)% —% (1)% 8% —% Woodford Reserve 17% 17% 15% —% —% 3% 18% Rest of Whiskey 8% 8% 17% 3% (1)% 4% 23% Tequila 23% (3)% 2% —% 5% (1)% 6% el Jimador (10)% (10)% (3)% —% 2% 1% 1% Herradura (13)% (13)% 2% —% 3% (5)% —% Rest of Tequila 33% 12% 10% —% 12% 1% 23% Wine 5% 5% 2% —% —% 7% 9% Vodka (18)% (18)% (21)% —% 1% 1% (19)% Rest of Portfolio (1)% (1)% 25% (3)% (21)% —% 2% Non-Branded and Bulk NM NM (32)% (1)% (1)% —% (34)% Total Portfolio 11% (1)% —% —% —% 3% 2% Other Brand



Aggregations American whiskey 11% 1% —% —% —% 3% 3% Premium bourbons 17% 17% 18% —% —% 3% 21%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 Geographic Area3 Net Sales2 Reported Acquisitions



and



Divestitures Foreign



Exchange Estimated Net



Change in



Distributor



Inventories Underlying United States 3% —% —% 4% 7% Developed International 10% —% (5)% 2% 7% United Kingdom 11% —% (9)% 1% 3% Germany 18% —% (4)% —% 14% Australia 33% —% (5)% —% 28% France 14% —% (5)% —% 9% Rest of Developed International (10)% (1)% (2)% 5% (8)% Emerging (8)% —% 6% 3% 1% Mexico (9)% —% 11% —% 1% Poland 7% —% (1)% —% 5% Russia (18)% —% 5% 8% (4)% Rest of Emerging (10)% —% 7% 4% —% Travel Retail (55)% —% —% 1% (54)% Non-Branded and Bulk (32)% (1)% (1)% —% (34)% Total —% —% —% 3% 2%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

