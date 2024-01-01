Zoomcar to Announce Q3 FY2025-26 Results and Host Earnings Call on February 17, 2026

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:ZCAR), the leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing in India, plans to report its financial and operating results for Q3 FY2025-26 (quarter ended December 31, 2025) before the U.S. market opens on February 17, 2026. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website at investor-relations.zoomcar.com.

Company management will host a live Zoom webinar at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide corporate updates. A link to the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor-relations.zoomcar.com prior to the call. Following the event, a replay and the accompanying earnings press release will be accessible on the same website.

Investors and analysts who wish to submit questions to management should email at investors@zoomcar.com by 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 16, 2026.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India’s largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The Company’s mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

