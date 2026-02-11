Meta Critical Minerals Engages Quad Consulting Group to Advance Table Mountain Silica Project Development Strategy

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company“)(CSE:MTTA)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Quad Consulting Group Inc. (“Quad”) to support the advancement of the Company’s Table Mountain HPQ Silica project in British Columbia.

Quad brings established experience working across solar, semiconductor, advanced manufacturing, and industrial materials ecosystems, as well as long-standing relationships within public-sector funding and industrial policy frameworks. Under the engagement, Quad will work alongside Meta’s management team to evaluate mining production targets aligned with market demand and end-market requirements, processing and value-added opportunities, government funding programs, and strategic joint venture partnerships designed to accelerate development while retaining long-term economic value.

“The engagement with Quad is intended to accelerate Meta’s vertically integrated development strategy, focused on utilizing Table Mountain’s supply of high-purity silica to form joint ventures for midstream processing and downstream manufacturing opportunities aligned with North American and allied critical minerals priorities. We are delighted that such an experienced group will work hand-in-hand with our Company to achieve our corporate objectives,” said Yannis Tsitos, President of Meta Critical Minerals.

A Vertically Integrated, Government-Aligned Silica Strategy

Meta’s strategy for Table Mountain is centered on an integrated development model that moves beyond traditional extractive mining. The Company is evaluating pathways that combine responsible upstream production with midstream processing and downstream manufacturing, supporting supply-chain security, industrial competitiveness, and long-term value creation within North America.

HPQ Silica is a foundational industrial material essential to a wide range of end markets, including semiconductors, solar energy, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, defence, and digital technologies. As governments and industry increasingly focus on supply-chain resiliency and allied sourcing, Meta believes projects capable of pairing defined resources with infrastructure access and local processing potential are well positioned within the evolving policy environment.

Recent engagement with federal and provincial stakeholders has reinforced Meta’s view that the Table Mountain project aligns well with Canada’s critical minerals, industrial, and infrastructure priorities. The Company believes this alignment supports both its strategic direction and its evaluation of potential public-sector partnership and funding opportunities.

A Proven Execution Track Record in British Columbia

Meta’s management team brings a demonstrated and recent winning track record of executing complex projects in British Columbia. Last year, the same leadership team advanced Blue Lagoon Resources’ Dome Mountain Gold and Silver Project from receipt of its mining permit on February 6, 2025 through development and into underground production, announcing its first ~ $1 million sale of mineralized material on December 30, 2025 – less than 12 months from permit to revenue.

At the time its mining permit was issued, Dome Mountain was one of only nine mining projects permitted in British Columbia over the past 10 years, underscoring the difficulty of successfully navigating permitting, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure development, and execution risk in the province. Advancing from permit to production on an accelerated timeline required disciplined execution and coordinated engagement across regulators, contractors, and community stakeholders. That experience provides Meta with practical, real-world insight that the Company intends to directly apply to the advancement of the Table Mountain project.

“Taking a project from permit to production in British Columbia is exceptionally difficult, and very few teams have done it,” said Rana Vig, CEO of Meta Critical Minerals. “That experience shapes how we think about Table Mountain – with discipline, realism, and a focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term optics.”

Project Location, Infrastructure, and Resource Foundation

The Table Mountain HPQ Silica project is located in British Columbia within a region that benefits from established infrastructure and access to key transportation corridors. The project’s close proximity to existing national rail and highway infrastructure provides a potential pathway for efficiently moving material to domestic processing facilities and end markets, supporting Meta’s evaluation of scalable, in-country development scenarios.

The Company previously announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Table Mountain project on June 30, 2025, confirming the presence of a significant high-grade silica resource and providing a technical foundation for advancing development planning, processing studies, and strategic partnership discussions. The MRE represents an important de-risking milestone and supports Meta’s phased approach to both upstream extraction and downstream value-added processing opportunities.

Responsible Development and Social License to Operate

The Company’s management team has demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible development through prior operating experience in British Columbia, including sustained engagement with Indigenous Nations, regulators, and local stakeholders. Against the backdrop of an evolving regulatory and political environment in British Columbia – including recent court decisions that have increased scrutiny around consultation, consent, and Indigenous participation – earning social license to operate represents a meaningful strategic advantage.

That social license was formally recognized when the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) awarded Blue Lagoon Resources its 2026 Sustainability Award, acknowledging leadership in environmental stewardship and meaningful Indigenous engagement, including partnerships with the Lake Babine Nation. PDAC is the world’s largest mining association, representing over 7,000 member companies and hosting the premier international mining conference attended annually by major producers, governments and institutional investors. Past recipients of the PDAC’s Sustainability Award have included global mining leaders such as Teck Resources, as well as internationally recognized producers including B2Gold and Cameco.

This experience informs how Meta intends to approach the Table Mountain project from the earliest stages of development, with a focus on respect, transparency, and long-term partnership.

“Earning trust and maintaining it over time is fundamental to responsible resource development,” added Vig. “Our experience working collaboratively with Indigenous partners and regulators directly informs how we intend to advance Table Mountain.”

About Quad Consulting Group

Quad Consulting Group is a strategic management and government relations firm specializing in natural resource, renewable energy, and advanced technology projects. Quad brings decades of combined experience in industrial development, including work with global solar manufacturing companies and silicon supply chains, and has supported projects across the silica and silicon value chain. The firm’s advisory work integrates project development strategy with government engagement and public-sector funding initiatives and includes experience collaborating with Indigenous communities to advance responsibly developed, domestically anchored industrial projects in Canada.

About Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. is a publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located critical-mineral assets. The Company is advancing a portfolio of projects targeting silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earth elements, commodities that are essential to advanced manufacturing, electrification, and emerging technologies. Meta’s assets are located in jurisdictions characterized by strong and growing demand for critical minerals, spanning North America and Central-East Asia. The Company’s strategy emphasizes near-term production potential, disciplined capital allocation, and the development of assets capable of supporting a transition to cash-flow-generating operations, with the objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, host communities, and regional stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for the Table Mountain project, downstream and midstream processing opportunities, government funding initiatives, strategic partnerships, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement with Quad Consulting Group. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to permitting, regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity prices, financing availability, project development timelines, and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

