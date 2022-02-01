Zones’ Success in Supply Chain Services Showcased by ISG

ISG Provider Lens Report Recognizes Zones as a Rising Star in Supply Chain IT Operation Services

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT Solutions, has been positioned by ISG as the exclusive “Rising Star” in Supply Chain IT Operation Services in the U.S. in its Supply Chain Services 2023 report.





The ISG report recognized that Zones’ digitally focused supply chain services and strong focus on innovation and advancements, and awarded the exclusive Rising Star in the U.S. Supply Chain IT Operation Services quadrant.

ISG highlighted Zones’ exceptional strengths in three critical areas: Supply Chain Offering, Customer-First Approach, and Extensive Partner Ecosystem. Our unmatched supply chain and strategic roadmap demonstrate our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends, while our customer-centric approach underscores our dedication to ensuring client satisfaction. Zones’ robust partner ecosystem provides resources and support to consistently deliver top-tier solutions that allow customers to focus on their core business.

“Zones excels in offering Global Supply Chain as a Service to our clients. With decades of expertise, Zones has continually elevated the value we bring to businesses,” said Derrek Hallock, President and COO of Zones. “From seamless IT supply chain management to comprehensive IT solutions, we empower our clients to efficiently plan, procure, and manage their supply chain needs, ensuring success at every step.”

Tarun Vaid, Senior Lead Analyst at ISG, said, “Zones has demonstrated strong client proximity, and all their successful engagements have resulted from their deep understanding of client requirements and strategically rolling out their myZones to deliver large-scale outcomes.”

This recognition from ISG reaffirms our standing as a trusted partner in optimizing supply chain operations and facilitating our clients’ continued success. Explore the full report and learn more about Zones’ capabilities here.

About Zones:

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, consider IT done.

