Zenwork Tax1099 Launches MCP Server for AI-first Businesses & Accounting Firms

Building on its track record of industry firsts, including launching the market’s first AI-powered tax assistant with direct e-filing, Zenwork Tax1099 is once again redefining excellence with the debut of the Tax1099 MCP Server.

Traditional APIs demand deep technical expertise, endless custom coding, unexpected downtime, ongoing maintenance for every change, and days of integration work, leaving most teams stuck with slow, expensive, and brittle compliance solutions. That’s where Zenwork Tax1099 is stepping in to take the lead.

Today, Zenwork Tax1099 has released its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that can manage, validate, and file Information returns directly via integrations initiated through simple, conversational commands. Providing complete integrations, reducing the need for manual form-filling and hours of administrative tasks. It integrates AI with tax automation through the MCP framework, allowing access to all validation and eFiling features.

Normally, connecting software to tax systems requires a lot of custom coding and integration. But with the Tax1099 MCP server, users can connect their AI agents to perform every step of the e-filing process, from login to PDF generation using simple prompts. It delivers context-aware interoperability and enables internal agents to understand, validate, and process filings autonomously without human intervention. AI-assisted mapping makes EVERY DATASET INTEGRATION-READY, for ERP and FinTech platforms, even without pre-built integrations between platforms. Seamless integrations between ERP, spreadsheets, database exports, or raw API payloads are automatically transformed into filing-ready records, without the requirement of schema mapping.

Built to interact natively with autonomous AI and IA (Intelligent Automation) systems, this innovation positions Tax1099 as the compliance brain of the intelligent finance stack. Users, whether developers, product teams, or non-technical compliance staff, can now validate TINs, manage W-9/W-8 forms, generate PDFs, correct returns, and e-file directly with regulators by typing plain-English instructions.

Core capabilities :

Full form support : Handles all 1099 variants (NEC, MISC, DIV, INT, K, R, etc.), plus 1042-S, 1095-B, 1095-C, 94X, W-2s, and 1098 forms and more

Workflow automation : From validation (eg, TIN checks, USPS, W-8/W-9, eDelivery) to form generation and submission to the regulators, users can do it all via simple prompts.

Easy Setup : Tax1099 MCP can configure smoothly with tools like Cursor, enabling chat-based interaction.

Security and ethics are positioned as foundational. All PII is masked by default, and customer data is never used for training by any LLMs or any third parties. The platform delivers universal security and industry-leading annual SSAE-21 Type II audits to protect your data and runs on a secure base with role-based permissions and certifications, including SOC 2, indicating the platform follows the most regulated environments. With high-end data encryption, 256-bit bank-grade security standards, TIN masking, and robust authentication procedures, Tax1099 protects your data as its #1 priority.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com .

