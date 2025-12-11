The Backyard Building Boom: LegalMatch Urges Homeowners to Verify Easements and Construction Contracts Before Starting ADU Projects

Safeguarding ADU Investments: Navigating Zoning Easements, Liens and Construction Contracts With Expert Counsel

With states like California, Washington, and Oregon loosening zoning laws to encourage the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), thousands of homeowners are rushing to build “granny flats” and backyard cottages. While these regulatory changes offer a unique opportunity to increase property value and housing stock, LegalMatch.com , America’s preferred attorney-client matching service, advises homeowners that fast-tracked zoning does not remove the complex legal risks associated with residential construction.

To cut back on costs, many homeowners are likely to act as their own general contractors, but this can inadvertently expose them to unsafe construction practices and boundary disputes. If you build over a utility easement or encroach on a neighbor’s setback, the city can force you to tear down the structure. Advanced legal vetting is important to ensure a home project will generate income and not result in liens, lawsuits, etc.

LegalMatch connects homeowners with specialized attorneys to handle the two distinct legal phases of an ADU build:

1. Pre-Construction Property Verification (Real Estate Attorneys): Before construction begins, homeowners must make sure the structure will fit on the lot, legally.

Real estate attorneys assist with:

Reviewing easements around boundaries: This is to ensure the new foundation does not go over property lines or utility easements, as it could lead to expensive disputes.

Covenants and HOA Restrictions: Ensuring the build does not violate deed restrictions or Homeowners Association bylaws that may supersede city permissions.

2. Contractor Management and Contract Review (Construction Attorneys): When hiring a builder, homeowners need protection against delays, cost overruns, and abandonment.

Construction attorneys assist with:

Contract Audits: Reviewing the scope of work, payment terms, and materials clauses, especially to avoid “bait and switch” pricing.

Mechanic’s Lien Waivers: This protects the homeowner from suppliers placing a lien on the homeowner’s property by ensuring that subcontractors are paid by the general contractor.

Dispute resolution: For example, if the contractor walks off the job or does a bad job.

“The cost of having an attorney review a construction contract is a fraction of the cost of litigating a bad build. At LegalMatch, we are here to help homeowners secure their investment by finding local counsel who understands both state housing laws and local construction standards,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Homeowners planning an ADU project can submit their case details to LegalMatch.com to be matched with experienced real estate attorneys and construction attorneys in their area. The platform also promotes a robust Online Law Library with articles on real estate law , zoning , and more, so individuals can educate themselves on the legal situation they may be in.

