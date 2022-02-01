Zenni Surpasses 50 Million Pairs of Glasses Sold, New Mobile App Release Accelerates Growth for Online Eyewear Retail Pioneer

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zenni, the online eyewear retail leader, announced today it has recently eclipsed 50 million pairs of glasses sold since its launch in 2003, signaling its continued growth and ability to scale in a competitive market landscape. The company has doubled its sales output in less than four years, having announced its 25 millionth pair sold in March of 2019. Zenni’s milestone sales achievement can be attributed to its unwavering mission of providing “eyewear for everyone” – demonstrated this past year with the opening of the company’s first U.S.-based manufacturing and shipping facility in Ohio, innovative partner collaborations, and launch of the Zenni mobile app.

Zenni’s new focus on mobile has given its millions of existing and new U.S.-based customers, a more streamlined way to shop with the brand and make a purchase. Since the June launch of the redesigned app, Zenni has seen its daily active users more than triple – climbing from 7,000 to 28,000 over the third quarter. Zenni mobile app revenue doubled from June to August, and the brand expects to see a continued 15% growth rate conservatively month-over-month through the end of the year, with mobile app sales generating $20 million for the brand for the latter half of the year alone. The overall app rating has catapulted to five stars as a by-product of the more user-friendly UX and the overall ranking in the Shopping category in the iOS app store has vaulted to the top of all eyewear retailers, surpassing Warby Parker as of this date.

“Zenni started with the most humble beginnings in our Bay-Area garage in 2003, so celebrating a milestone of 50 million pairs of glasses sold is beyond our wildest dreams back then, but now is squarely a near term goal for the next 50 million,” said Julia Zhen, CEO of Zenni. “We’re actively listening to the marketplace to innovate and continue to create the most optimal online shopping experience – whether that’s through the convenience of our redesigned mobile app, options such as Virtual Try-On, Fast Frame shipping options, or providing best in class customer service. We look forward to continuing to double-down on our technical offerings and meet our customers where they want to for the next 50 million pairs sold.”

To continue to differentiate from its competitors and meet customer needs, Zenni also recently launched Fast Frame, a premium service to expedite new eyeglass orders in a fraction of standard delivery times. Fast Frame provides the option for Zenni’s U.S.-based customers to receive new glasses at their door in as quick as two business days, exponentially faster than the industry’s standard wait time of 7-14 business days and half the time of Zenni’s existing express shipping option.

Zenni’s commitment to its customers is reflected in its excellent customer service. Zenni was recently named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service for the fifth consecutive year, based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers. The results include brick and mortar as well as online retailers and service providers from 166 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences. As the leading eyewear company, Zenni is also recognized annually on Newsweek’s list of Best Online Shops.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 50 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Call of Duty League and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni partners with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Iris Apfel, Rashida Jones, Cynthia Rowley, Coco + Breezy and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit Zenni.com/Press.

Contacts

Cat Lyons



[email protected]