Play, Create, Live Elevated – CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Now Available

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Priced at an MSRP of $279.99, the K100 AIR combines state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity, in an unbelievably thin design.





The K100 AIR is CORSAIR’s thinnest gaming keyboard, measuring just 11mm at the slimmest point of its elegant brushed aluminum frame. The keyboard is a true mechanical keyboard, featuring Tactile CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyswitches to deliver a hyper-responsive, satisfying keystroke with 0.8mm actuation.

To complement its thin design, the K100 AIR offers versatile and agile wireless connectivity options on a host of devices. Effortlessly switch between hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and low-latency Bluetooth® on up to three devices at the press of a key, for masterful multi-tasking protected by AES 128-bit encryption. USB wired mode on PC and Mac enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. The keyboard’s long-lasting battery grants 50 hours of life with RGB backlighting turned on, or up to 200 hours with backlighting off, so you can play for days.

The K100 AIR offers full control over RGB lighting effects, running up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once thanks to AXON. Customize your keyboard with CORSAIR iCUE software, unlocking dynamic wireless RGB control, as well as key remaps, macros programming, and synchronization with the rest of your CORSAIR RGB setup. As both the aesthetic and performance focal point of your entire desktop, the K100 AIR elevates your play.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available in a wide variety of keyboard layouts worldwide.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K100 AIR, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR K100 AIR, please visit:



https://corsair.com/k100-air

For a complete list of all CORSAIR keyboards, please visit:



https://corsair.com/gaming-keyboards

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR K100 AIR can be found at the link below:



https://youtu.be/Ch8LcrXUHDI

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K100 AIR can be found at the link below:



https://pr.cor.sr/K100_Air

