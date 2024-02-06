Zeiss Introduces Nano Prime Cinema Lens Line; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Zeiss Introduces the new Nano Prime E-mount cinema lenses designed for E-mount cameras. Lenses come in 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm focal lengths.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to share the new Nano Prime lens line from Zeiss, designed for mid-range cameras such as the Sony FX-9 or BURANO, to the lower-end cinema cameras such as the Sony FX-6 or FX-3. The entry-level E-mount lenses come in 18, 24, 35, 50, 75, and 100mm focal lengths with feet or meter markings, and a 6-lens set is also available.



ZEISS Nano Prime 24mm T1.5 Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808369-REG/zeiss_000000_2509_141_prime_nano_24mm_f_t1_5.html

Key Features

Covers Full-Frame Sensors

T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range

12-Blade Rounded Iris

Native Lens Data Communication

ZEISS eXtended Data

95mm Front Diameter

13.8″ Minimum Focus Distance

Lens Scale Marked in Feet

ZEISS Nano Prime 35mm T1.5 Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808371-REG/zeiss_000000_2509_143_prime_nano_35mm_f_t1_5.html

Key Features

Covers Full-Frame Sensors

T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range

12-Blade Rounded Iris

Native Lens Data Communication

ZEISS eXtended Data

95mm Front Diameter

17.7″ Minimum Focus Distance

ZEISS Nano Prime 50mm T1.5 Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808373-REG/zeiss_000000_2509_145_prime_nano_50mm_f_t1_5.html

Key Features

Covers Full-Frame Sensors

T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range

12-Blade Rounded Iris

Native Lens Data Communication

ZEISS eXtended Data

95mm Front Diameter

19.7″ Minimum Focus Distance

Lens Scale Marked in Feet

ZEISS Nano Prime 75mm T1.5 Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808375-REG/zeiss_000000_2509_147_prime_nano_75mm_f_t1_5.html

Key Features

Covers Full-Frame Sensors

T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range

12-Blade Rounded Iris

Native Lens Data Communication

ZEISS eXtended Data

95mm Front Diameter

2.5′ Minimum Focus Distance

Achieve the cinematic look you seek with a high-speed T1.5 aperture and create shallow depth of field with its 12-blade iris, for gorgeous bokeh. The lenses cover full-frame sensors, but even the widest 18mm model can capture a wide angle of view on a Super 35 camera. They can also pass native metadata and eXtended Data to the camera, recording lens type, focus distance, iris, focal length, distortion, and vignetting, which are essential in systems like CinCraft Mapper for post-production or CinCraft Scenario for VFX productions.

ZEISS Nano Prime 100mm T1.5 Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808377-REG/zeiss_000000_2509_149_prime_nano_100mm_f_t1_5.html

Key Features

Covers Full-Frame Sensors

T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range

12-Blade Rounded Iris

Native Lens Data Communication

ZEISS eXtended Data

95mm Front Diameter

3.3′ Minimum Focus Distance

Lens Scale Marked in Feet

With a lens body so compact and lightweight, they can be used for gimbal and drone operation without adding much weight to the rig. Maintaining the same ZEISS classic cinema look like the Supreme Primes offer, they can easily become essential for a B or C cameras.

ZEISS Nano Prime 6-Lens Set

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1808380-REG/zeiss_000000_2595_737_prime_nano_6_lenses_set.html

Other features of these starter cinema lenses include an 86mm filter thread, a common 95mm diameter for easy lens swaps, back-focus adjustment with optional shims, and although each Nano Prime arrives with an E-mount, the mount can easily be swapped out by the end user for an LPL or PL mount for use on a wider range of cameras. A durable transport case is also available to transport your lens set.

Learn all about the Zeiss Nano Prime Cinema Lenses at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/zeiss-introduces-the-entry-level-nano-prime-cinema-lens-line

Zeiss Nano Prime Cinema Lens Line – First Look YouTube Video

https://youtu.be/NZo09JbESyU

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you‘re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeiss-introduces-nano-prime-cinema-lens-line-first-look-youtube-video-at-bh-302054094.html

SOURCE B&H Photo