Architect/Artist Robert Obier to Introduce His Provocative and Thought-Provoking Collection of AI Themed Sculpture at the 2024 Los Angeles Art Show

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Award-Winning architect-turned-artist Robert Obier will debut his Renaissance Man 2.0 – Artificial Intelligence: Beyond the Age of Reason at the LA Art Show – Modern +Contemporary from Tuesday, February 14 through Sunday, February 18 at the LA Convention Center – West Hall located in downtown Los Angeles. Obier is represented by the Teravarna Art Gallery.

The sculptural pieces emote a dark, SciFi-like sensation portending a menacing, apocalyptic future where mankind is so dependent on technology and the virtual world that it is impossible to “pull the plug.”

Each piece of Obier’s collection examines an aspect of science, technology, or art. The work reinterprets Leonardo Di Vinci’s iconic “Vitruvian Man” representing the Renaissance and the birth of the modern era. As a model for the new age of AI, Obier’s Renaissance Man 2.0 views his world through a virtual reality device that makes him unable to differentiate whether he is controlling or being controlled by the technology. Much like Leonardo placed his Vitruvian Man at the center of a circle representing God’s creation of the universe, Obier’s Renaissance Man 2.0 exists at the center of the metaverse—a universe of our own creation governed by a new god – Artificial Intelligence.

“Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power,” Dr. Martin Luther King once wrote. “We have guided missiles and misguided men.” Dr. King’s words have never been more true and more disturbing than now.

“We must summon the very best of our human nature and take measure of this moment,” says Obier about his collection. “The spiritual power, of which Dr. King spoke, must not be lost to the seductive powers of artificial intelligence and the metaverse.”

Robert Obier earned his architectural degree from Louisiana State University and his master’s degree from the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He has won multiple awards in juried competitions. His architecture and sculptural designs have been featured in “The Robb Report,” on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and were used as a location set for the motion picture “RoboCop.

