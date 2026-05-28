Zedge to Present at The Planet Microcap Las Vegas 2026 Conference Powered by Microcap Club

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced that Jonathan Reich, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Details:

DATE: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

PLACE/TIME: Track 2, 11:30 am – 12:00 pm PST

LINK: Live Webcast

1×1 meetings will be scheduled on June 17 and 18 and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with Zedge and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: AGENDA

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge’s ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image and audio maker; GuruShots, “The World’s Greatest Photography Game,” a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for ‘all things emoji.’ For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

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Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire