Yunity Announces IMAGINE: $1B Investment to Revolutionize Beneficial AI and Deep Tech Startups

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yunity announced the launch of IMAGINE, an ecosystem supporting impact-driven startups with the resources to build better companies, at the Artificial SuperIntelligence (ASI) Alliance Summit. ASI is the largest open-source, independent player in AI research and development globally. Through a joint venture with ASI Co-Founder, SingularityNET, IMAGINE will invest $1 billion in beneficial AI and deep tech startups.

IMAGINE is set to transform the startup landscape, earmarking over $1.25 billion in investments and $200 million to grow a global network of startup studios. Additionally, up to 10% of profits will support aligned 501(c)(3) organizations. Its mission centers on incentivized collaboration, focusing on the societal, environmental, and mental well-being of startup teams, with pioneers of AI, deep tech, industry and personal development serving as collaborators and mentors. IMAGINE offers startup founders and investors an empowering platform for innovation to drive positive impact regionally and globally.

Ani Chahal Honan, Founder & Managing Partner of Yunity & IMAGINE, said, “AI and deep tech are evolving at breakneck speed. If these powerful technologies are to help humanity, shouldn’t humanity be more involved? With IMAGINE, we’re not just keeping pace – we’re raising the bar for how companies are supported. By fostering a human-centered ecosystem, we’re ensuring these technologies serve society’s best interests.”

Dr. Ben Goertzel, Founder of SingularityNET, emphasized, “As we navigate the complexities of advancing AI technologies, it is imperative for humanity to direct these developments toward beneficial outcomes. Our partnership with Yunity in investing $1 billion in these companies is rooted in our shared commitment to harness AI’s potential responsibly. By integrating diverse perspectives and ethical frameworks into AI’s evolution, we aim to ensure it augments human capacities and improves life globally.”

About IMAGINE:

Imagine Global (dba IMAGINE) is a scalable capital, startup lab, and advisory ecosystem supporting creators in building businesses that prioritize people, planet, and profit. We leverage advanced technologies, innovative business models, personal development, and collaboration with industry pioneers to drive positive impact. Our investment philosophy focuses on human-centric investments in AI, Robotics, Blockchain & Web 3.0, Quantum Computing, Spatial & Extended Reality, Cybersecurity, Neurotech, Biotech, and Longevity. To learn more, visit www.imagineglobal.io.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive, and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). An AGI is not dependent on any central entity, is open to anyone, and is not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country. The SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. The core platform and AI teams are complemented by specialized projects devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts, and entertainment.

