YouTuber Jared Dines’ Musician Mansion Reality Series Posted in DaVinci Resolve Studio

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Blackmagic Design today announced that musicians and content creators Jared Dines (@JaredDines_) and Angel Vivaldi (@AngelVivaldi) turned to DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production on their “Musician Mansion” reality competition YouTube series, as well as Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras for capturing the accompanying “Musician’s Mansion Podcast.”

Airing on Dines’ YouTube channel to his nearly three million subscribers, “Musician Mansion” brings 15 musicians together in one house for a competitive reality TV style show for a week of musical challenges and content.

As Vivaldi noted, “The show takes place at a beautiful mansion called Greystone Castle. We got 15 of the biggest names in music content creation, split them into three bands and made them face all sorts of fun and exciting challenges, such as writing a hit song, filming a music video and many other unexpected physical challenges.”

Post production was completed by Kevin Brady of Pacific Nomad Media using DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing, color grading and audio post, along with a DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard.

“I used Resolve from front to back in post. The new voice isolation tool was especially helpful when cleaning up our audio, since we used onboard mics in lieu of an audio person on set when filming. We were tasked with a difficult job that needed plenty of clean up, and that plugin and more were game changers for us,” Brady said.

“I actually started the edit in another program, but after battling with simple playback for two hours, I had enough and dove into Resolve headfirst,” he added. “Resolve’s interface quickly became intuitive, and I was very surprised with the efficiency of the program itself: no frame stutters, smooth playback without render, and zero crashes. It was something that I wasn’t used to, and it was quite relieving. DaVinci allowed me to do my job without waiting on the program. It just worked.”

After post was completed, Vivaldi began working on the podcast. “With the Internet being such a robust and sometimes overwhelming platform for entertainment, it is easy to overlook incredibly talented musicians and personalities. I wanted to arrange an opportunity for the cast to share what they do, how they got started, and the challenges they’ve faced in pursuing and maintaining their careers,” he said. “While the focus varies between guests, the ‘Musician’s Mansion Podcast’ mostly centers on the many hats each of them wears to deliver the music and content they’re known for.”

The podcast was shot in Greystone Castle’s game room, which was a difficult location. “To say it was a challenge to shoot is a vast understatement,” explained Vivaldi. “The room was the oddest shaped room I have ever seen, packed with arcade machines and game tables, some of which were impossible to move. The area was incredibly restrictive, but we pushed through and made it work thanks to the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pros’ compact form factor.”

“The picture is absolutely incredible, and the user interface is the cleanest and most sensible design I have ever seen on a camera, especially one of this quality,” Vivaldi added. “The flexibility the Pocket 6K Pro offers suits pretty much any production, including ours. The interface is very intuitive, and anyone can navigate it and find exactly what they need.

“With the sheer number of podcasts out there, having Blackmagic level production most certainly helps set you apart with a high level of cinematography. The video and audio quality reflects on the amount of the thought and care you put into your podcast, making the message you’re trying to convey that much more impactful.”

Vivaldi concluded, “The best way to stand out in any industry is to embrace your inherent uniqueness. Being unique is far superior than trying to be the best, as being the best is entirely too subjective and an act of futility. Being yourself, knowing your strengths and weaknesses and playing to those attributes is the best way to connect to not only your guests on a podcast, but also to your audience. Being prepared and showing you care about your project goes a very long way.”

