Miles Dudgeon Joins ACT Entertainment in NYC Metro Regional Sales Role

ACT Entertainment is pleased to announce that Miles Dudgeon has come aboard as New York City Metro Regional Salesperson. Dudgeon brings extensive industry experience and knowledge of the eastern US sales market to his new post.

“Adding Miles to our team is an incredible win. His existing contacts in the territory and his depth of knowledge from design to specification of the product portfolio is a recipe for success,” says Doug Mekanik, ACT’s Director of Sales. “All of the members of our sales team come with a unique practical skill set beyond just sales. Miles is no different and will add another pillar of industry knowledge for our team to stand on.”

Dudgeon has a BFA in Lighting Design from Purchase College and is an ETCP-certified entertainment electrician. Recently, he served as a Marketing Consultant for Show and Design Group (SDG), an event lighting production company, and home to the MA Lounge in Las Vegas. His rich background in the field is supported by sales and marketing roles at notable industry companies including GLP German Light Products, Altman, and Rosco Laboratories. He was also a lecturer at Syracuse University, while on the electrics team at Syracuse Stage. In addition to regional theatre, his production experience includes clubs, concerts, and events.

“I am thrilled to join ACT Entertainment, a company whose innovative products I have admired and worked with for many years,” says Dudgeon. “ACT’s commitment to excellence and creativity in the entertainment industry can be felt throughout the organization.”