Your Travel Recommendations Could Unlock Your Next Hotel Stay

DND gives creators a new way to turn the places they love and the content they create into opportunities for complimentary stays, dining experiences and brand collaborations.

Travel creators help people decide where to stay, eat and explore. Yet landing a hotel or brand collaboration often means building media kits, sending cold pitches and waiting for replies.

DND (Do Not Disturb), available at dndcreators.com, is changing that through a marketplace connecting creators with hotels, restaurants and hospitality brands looking to collaborate.

The platform rewards creators with points for sharing travel guides, uploading original content and driving bookings. Those points help creators apply for complimentary hotel stays, dining experiences and brand campaigns.

From Camera Roll to Next Stay

A creator spends a weekend in Miami. Before they’re home, the questions start arriving: Where did you stay? What was that rooftop? Can you send me your dinner spots?

On DND, those answers become a bookable guide. The creator adds photos from their camera roll or drops in a list of favorite spots from their notes to build “Favorite Miami Places.” One link gives followers a way to discover and book the hotels, restaurants and activities they experienced. Building and sharing the guide earns points, with more earned as it generates engagement and bookings.

Uploading original photos and videos earns additional points while building a portfolio that hotels, restaurants and hospitality brands can explore. From a walkthrough of a new hotel to a reel capturing a spa day, each upload shows prospective partners what the creator could bring to their next campaign.

Those contributions can help unlock the next opportunity: perhaps a three-night stay in Aspen. Creators browse offers from businesses actively seeking partners, with the inclusions and expected deliverables outlined upfront. Their past trips become proof of what they can bring to the next one.

A Better Deal for Hotels

Hotels know creator content works. What they’ve been missing is a way to manage it without the chaos: hunting for the right partners, negotiating over email, chasing deliverables and guessing whether it paid off.

On DND, hotels publish offers and creators apply, with expectations clear from the start. A three-night stay and a $100 food and beverage credit, for example, could be offered in exchange for one Instagram post, two TikToks and a collection of original photos and videos. The hotel can review applicants, select a creator, sign the contract, track deliverables and collect content-all in one place.

The value extends beyond the post. When a hotel becomes part of a creator’s bookable guide, travelers can continue discovering and booking it long after the stay ends. DND tracks clicks and bookings, giving hotels a clearer picture of the ongoing value of each partnership.

The Future of Travel Is Personal

Founder Mikayla Allen saw the need for DND while leading marketing for major events and hospitality partnerships.

“AI can build an itinerary, but people want recommendations from someone whose taste they trust,” said Allen, founder and CEO of DND. “Creators are the future of travel discovery. DND makes their recommendations bookable and helps businesses turn that trust into lasting partnerships.”

Creators can build guides and businesses can post offers at dndcreators.com.

About DND

DND (Do Not Disturb) is a creator-powered travel marketplace connecting travel creators with hotels, restaurants and hospitality brands. Creators build bookable travel guides, showcase user-generated content (UGC) and apply for complimentary hotel stays, dining experiences and brand collaborations. Businesses use DND to manage creator partnerships, influencer marketing campaigns, contracts and content deliverables, while tracking clicks and bookings. Learn more at dndcreators.com.

Media Contact:

DND PR Team

PR@dndcreators.com

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SOURCE: DND PR Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire