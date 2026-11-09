Findrix Launches AI Search Platform for Marketing Agencies

Findrix, an AI search visibility platform, announced the launch of its platform for marketing agencies. Agencies can now offer their clients generative engine optimization (GEO), the work of getting a brand named and recommended in AI answers, and run the full service from one Findrix account.

The launch comes as buyers move from search results to AI answers. When Google shows an AI summary, users click a traditional result in 8% of visits, compared with 15% without one, Pew Research Center found. In the 2026 AgencyAnalytics survey of 494 agency professionals, 66% said AI search is the top service that clients ask them to add.

Findrix tracks each client in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode. Each buyer question is asked several times per engine, and every rate comes with a confidence band, so agencies can tell a real change from normal variation. The platform turns the gaps into website fixes, pages to write and correction letters to sites that state wrong facts. Agencies send client reports with their own name and logo, and they can work with client data from inside ChatGPT and Claude through the Findrix MCP server.

“Clients see their traffic fall and think their SEO stopped working. In many cases the demand didn’t go away, but the user behaviour changed. Buyers now get the answer from ChatGPT or Google’s AI and don’t click. Agencies need to show clients where that demand went and get them back into the answer,” said Yosif Merman, co-founder of Findrix.

The launch also closes a gap in GEO measurement: the reference point. Findrix measures each client against its own market. It tracks the brands in a client’s niche with the same questions, on the same engines and with the same method. An agency can show where a client stands against its real competitors, and whether growth came from the client or from the whole market. Public benchmarks are already live: AI Rankings Australia covers about 64,000 businesses in 395 categories and cities, and Findrix Radar ranks 1,736 brands in 74 markets in the US and Australia.

“LLM data is always noisy. Telling a client ‘congrats, visibility is up 1% this week,’ then ‘down 2% next week,’ when the whole niche shifts about 2% week to week anyway, is just emailing the variance,” said Tom Wells, an AI search researcher and Findrix’s Lead Research Advisor, who developed the measurement method. “A niche baseline lets every brand’s visibility be measured against its market, not in isolation. That is what makes the number defensible to a skeptical CMO.”

Agency packages are available through the Findrix team at findrix.ai/for-agencies.

About Findrix

Findrix (findrix.ai) is an AI search visibility platform for brands and the agencies that serve them. It asks ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode the questions a brand’s buyers ask, and shows how often the brand is named, recommended and cited, engine by engine. It then turns the gaps into ready-to-apply fixes for the brand’s website, its facts and the sites AI relies on. Findrix Corp. is a Delaware corporation.

For more details contact

Evgeniya Zemlyanskaya

Marketing Manager at Findrix

evgenia@findrix.ai

SOURCE: Findrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire