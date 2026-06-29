Your Travel Day Super Hero Has Arrived: CLEAR Teams Up with Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Season 2 to Help Members Win the Day of Travel

To celebrate season 2 of “X-Men ’97,” CLEAR+ Members born in 1997 will receive a free booking of CLEAR Concierge for a VIP travel day.

BURBANK, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As millions of Americans head to the airport for a busy summer travel season, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is helping its Members enjoy a stress-free travel day by teaming up with Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Season 2, streaming July 1 on Disney+.

Launching around the season 2 premiere of “X-Men ’97,” the campaign will surprise all CLEAR+ Members born in 1997 who speed through security in a CLEAR+ Lane from June 29th to July 6th with a free booking of CLEAR Concierge*—the company’s premium service for a VIP airport experience. With CLEAR Concierge, a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador meets Members at the curb when they arrive, helps them with bags and check-in, and brings them straight through security for the fastest way through the airport.

“With peak summer travel in full swing and global events underway across the U.S. over the next few months, there’s never been a better time to help travelers enjoy a stress-free airport experience with CLEAR Concierge,” said CLEAR’s EVP of Aviation, Kyle McLaughlin.

During this campaign, CLEAR will also give away a special edition X-Men ’97 Yearbook comic book to travelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with all CLEAR+ Members who go through the CLEAR+ Lane receiving a physical copy while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with CLEAR on ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2— celebrating the nostalgia fans love with a modern and timely travel experience,” said Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships & Promotions, Disney. “It’s that perfect mix of old-school throwback with something totally new that makes the collaboration feel fun and relevant. If only CLEAR were around in the 90’s!”

To learn more about CLEAR+ please visit, https://www.clearme.com/clear-plus

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR’s secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit .

About X-Men ‘97

Marvel Animation’s Emmy®-nominated series “X-Men ’97” returns to Disney+ for a second season on July 1. A trailer and poster are available now to download and share. The first season of “X-Men ’97” is one of the most-watched Disney+ Original animated series (based on hours streamed globally), and a hit with fans and critics alike. It is currently “Certified Fresh” with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes as of today.

“X-Men ’97” Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

*Complimentary CLEAR Concierge Departure Service booking available to eligible CLEAR+ members born in 1997 who use a CLEAR+ Lane June 29–July 6, 2026. Limit one per Member. Non-transferable. Redemption subject to availability and CLEAR Concierge terms. CLEAR reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time.

Contact

CLEAR

media@clearme.com

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