Upgrade Your Storage for the AI Era: TerraMaster Prime Day 2026 Sale Offers Up to 25% Off

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The AI era is reshaping how data is created, stored and managed. As personal digital assets and creative content continue to expand, a growing number of users are upgrading their private storage devices to enhance data security, operational efficiency and long-term value.

To help users upgrade their storage at a lower cost, TerraMaster, a globally innovative storage solutions brand, announces that its Prime Day 2026 limited-time promotion, originally scheduled from June 17 to June 26, has now been extended through June 30. During the promotion, dozens of NAS and DAS products are available with discounts of up to 25%. Seize this opportunity while the offer lasts and easily upgrade your storage system.

Featured NAS for Prime Day

The promotion covers a full lineup of products ranging from home media storage to enterprise-grade data management.

For Prosumers & Small Businesses: F4-425 Pro

The F4-425 Pro is a powerful 4-bay NAS featuring an Intel 8-core N350 processor, 16GB DDR5 memory, and dual 5GbE ports with up to 1,010 MB/s throughput. With 4 SATA bays, 3 M.2 slots, and full RAID support, it offers flexible and scalable storage. Prices start at $639.99, with a 20% discount applied.

For Home & Personal Users: F2-425, F4-425

These entry-level 2-bay and 4-bay home NAS devices are equipped with Intel quad-core processors and 2.5GbE network ports, ideal for household data storage and media entertainment. Prices start at $239.99, with a 20% discount applied.

For Creators & Professionals

Hybrid Storage (HDD + M.2 SSD): F2-425 Plus, F4-425 Plus

Powered by Intel quad-core processors (N95/N150), these units come with dual 5GbE ports and three M.2 SSD slots. They support hardware-accelerated 4K decoding and flexible TRAID configuration. Discounted prices start at $375.99 (20% off).

All-Flash NAS: F4 SSD, F8 SSD Plus

The 4-bay and 8-bay all-flash NAS boast 10GbE connectivity for blazing-fast performance. They support Docker, virtualization, snapshots and multiple backup functions. With an operating noise level below 19dB, they combine top-tier performance with ultra-quiet operation. Prices start at $399.99 after a 20% discount.

For Enterprises & Teams: F4-424 Pro

The 4-bay F4-424 Pro is fitted with an Intel Core i3 processor and 32GB DDR5 memory, perfectly suited for multi-user collaboration and high-workload business environments. Prices start at $687.99, offering up to 20% off.

Featured DAS for Prime Day

All-Flash DAS: D1 SSD, D1 SSD Plus & D1 SSD Pro

TerraMaster’s all-flash DAS lineup includes the 10Gbps D1 SSD, 40Gbps D1 SSD Plus and 80Gbps D1 SSD Pro. All models feature an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy enclosure with water and dust resistance, plus a pressure resistance rating of 1.2 tons.

Tailored for daily high-speed backup, professional video editing and high-end creative workflows respectively, they deliver sequential speeds ranging from 1020MB/s up to 7061MB/s. All units support USB4 and Thunderbolt 5 high-speed interfaces. Discounted prices start at $29.99 (25% off).

High-Capacity HDD Expansion: D2-320, D4-320, D6-320 & D9-320

This desktop DAS family covers 2-bay, 4-bay, 6-bay and 9-bay enclosures equipped with USB 3.2 10Gbps ports. It fully addresses needs from lightweight personal backup to high-density enterprise storage expansion. Supporting flexible multi-drive expansion and high-speed USB connectivity, these reliable enclosures serve as ideal solutions for video production, data archiving and local storage. Discounted prices start at $103.99 (20% off).

What’s Coming Next

As AI continues to transform data management, TerraMaster will unveil new AI-powered NAS devices and the brand-new TOS system on June 23. The upcoming releases will bring smarter, more efficient data management experiences for home users, content creators and business teams.

TerraMaster Prime Day Promotion Period: June 17 – June 30, 2026

For more info, Please visit the official website:

https://www.terra-master.com/pages/deal

Also available at other official channels:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerraMasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TerraMaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand specializing in innovative storage solutions for home, business and enterprise users. Focused on performance, reliability and user experience, we provide state-of-the-art NAS and DAS products to cater to a wide range of storage requirements.

Contact:

Sofia Li

15298128186

417682@email4pr.com

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SOURCE TerraMaster