Your Palace Awaits! Caesars Palace Goes Mobile with the Launch of Caesars Palace Online Casino

New online casino mobile app and proprietary online gaming platform developed by Caesars Entertainment raises the bar with online play linked to show-stopping rewards & Caesars destination experiences

**For downloadable high-res assets, click here**

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The most iconic brand in gaming and the most rewarding place to play casino games on the Las Vegas Strip is now available online. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today unveiled Caesars Palace Online Casino, an easy-to-navigate online casino app and desktop platform that ties online gaming to Caesars’ industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®, and leverages the entire network of more than 50 premier Caesars destinations throughout the United States and Canada.









Caesars Palace Online Casino launches as the crown jewel of Caesars’ iGaming portfolio alongside Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Tropicana Online Casino, Harrah’s Online Casino, and WSOP.COM. Those 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario can now download the Caesars Palace Online Casino app on iOS and Android or visit caesarspalaceonline.com to enjoy a fully immersive casino-first experience with unmatched player rewards, exclusive games, and promotions provided by the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S.

“Players in North America deserve an online casino-first experience that treats them like royalty and that’s what we’ve brought to market with Caesars Palace Online Casino,” said Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President, and Head of iGaming at Caesars Digital. “With Caesars’ unrivaled brands, IP, talent, and casino destinations, we can offer our players a true omnichannel gaming experience. Our newly developed Caesars online gaming platform and bonus engine perfectly tie online casino play and rewards to the world-class experiences that players can only enjoy at our many Caesars destinations nationwide.”

Caesars Palace Online Casino extends the legendary Caesars Palace brand to the palms of users’ hands allowing them to earn, as a direct result of their play, perks that only Caesars can offer.

Unrivaled rewards – enjoy a rewards experience where any iCasino play earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits to increase status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for exclusive Caesars Rewards experiences. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed anywhere at one of Caesars’ more than 50 destinations across the U.S. and Canada, meaning everything earned via Caesars Palace Online Casino play can be used for discounted getaways, world-class culinary experiences, curated VIP experiences and bonus cash in the app. Beyond the Empire, Caesars Rewards members can convert their Reward Credits to Wyndham Rewards® points and redeem them for unforgettable stays at more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

Promotions fit for royalty – take advantage of an exciting omnichannel welcome offer that puts the choice in the player’s hands. The Experience the Empire lead promotion rewards digital players with the chance to win real-world experiences at top Caesars destinations with packages that include flight credits for travel, culinary experiences, VIP nightlife packages, cruises, and much more. New engaging digital promotional content will also be released several times a week, ranging from deposit bonus matches, reward spins, mystery bonus drops, and Reward Credit multipliers.

A refreshing customized experience – Caesars Palace Online Casino operates on a natively built proprietary gaming platform creating a sleek interface and user-friendly experience. Front-end content can be managed in real-time, and a bespoke bonus engine allows for deeper customized and segmented player promotions.

Elevated game content – Caesars Palace Online Casino will offer a range of exclusive branded Caesars games alongside hundreds of classic property favorites and cutting-edge online casino games, including American Roulette, slot games from best-in-class providers, Live Dealer Blackjack, Baccarat, digital classics like Video Poker, Progressive Jackpot slots and much more.

A leader in Responsible Gaming – utilize safe and secure payment options, and industry-leading Responsible Gaming tools that build on the legacy that Caesars holds in Responsible Gaming and provide a responsible way to enjoy classic casino play online.

As an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, Caesars remains committed to Responsible Gaming education and providing a safe and responsible digital experience for Caesars Palace Online Casino users. During National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Company announced two new Responsible Gaming policies, including the industry’s most comprehensive universal exclusion policy and an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that restricts Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals 21 and older and, where permitted by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older.

For real-time updates on new content offerings and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Palace Online Casino social handles on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and physically present in MI, NJ, PA and WV only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? MI: Call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117; NJ, WV, PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net; ON: Visit connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247. ©2023, Caesars Entertainment

Contacts

Brad Harwood, [email protected]

Dominic Holden, [email protected]