Lucra Signs Landmark Deal with DUPR – The Global Rating System of Pickleball & The Official Platform of Major League Pickleball

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucra’s landmark deal will allow the 50 million Americans who play pickleball to compete with each other for real money. DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) will leverage Lucra’s technology to take match play to the next level, allowing users to play for cash or cash alternatives–court time, tickets, merchandise, and more!





Lucra (www.lucrasports.com) is the leading technology provider of real-money gamification services. Lucra and DUPR are excited to connect, energize, and inspire the Pickleball community through the power of friendly competition.

With this announcement, Lucra is officially launching a game changing Software Development Kit (SDK) to provide enterprise partners a secure and trustworthy gamification engine. This innovative SDK will revolutionize the sports industry by allowing both fans and recreational players to compete with each other for real money.

The Lucra SDK will be integrated into the DUPR app this fall (https://mydupr.com/), the globally recognized rating system used by professional and recreational pickleball players. By leveraging Lucra’s technology, DUPR will enhance its functionality, not only tracking game results but also allowing players to participate in real-money matches and tournaments.

Dylan Robbins, CEO of Lucra, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with DUPR will provide transformative technology to pickleball enthusiasts worldwide. Our SDK will revolutionize the way people engage with the sport, offering an unprecedented opportunity for players to compete with their friends.”

Tito Machado, Head of DUPR Operations, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Our partnership with Lucra marks a significant milestone for the pickleball industry. With the Lucra SDK integrated into the DUPR app, we are introducing a new level of excitement and competition to matches. It’s an incredible opportunity for pickleball enthusiasts to take their passion for the game to new heights.”

About Lucra

Lucra is the leading technology provider of real-money gamification services. Their B2B and Direct-To-Consumer technologies facilitate real money contests on partner platforms or within their own app, available on iOS and Android. Lucra’s white-label Software Development Kit (SDK) introduced a new B2B vertical in 2023, providing partners with a comprehensive, turnkey solution to embed gamification technology directly into their platforms. This innovation offers features previously unavailable to recreational game providers, including real-money peer-to-peer contests within their platforms. For more information, visit lucrasports.com.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the most accurate and only global pickleball rating system trusted by the world’s premier Pickleball clubs, tours, and professionals. All players, regardless of their age, gender, location, or skill, are rated on the same scale between 2.00-8.00 based on their match results. DUPR is free and anyone can have a rating.

