Yaisom Expands Beyond the Restaurant with New Catering Service for Bangkok Events and Businesses

Yaisom, a Bangkok restaurant known for its traditional Thai chicken noodles and approachable everyday dining, has expanded its foodservice offering with the launch of a dedicated catering service for Bangkok and surrounding areas. The new service brings Yaisom’s established menu beyond its restaurant locations, providing catering for corporate events, meetings, seminars, weddings, birthdays, merit-making ceremonies, private gatherings, school activities and large-scale events.

The expansion comes at a notable time for Thailand’s foodservice industry. According to data from Deloitte’s Foodservice Market Monitor, Thailand’s foodservice market reached approximately €26.8 billion, or around ฿1.0 trillion, in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 4.1%. That was nearly twice the 2.2% global growth rate recorded during the same period, highlighting the resilience of Thailand’s dining and foodservice economy.

Changing consumer habits are also influencing how Thai food businesses reach their customers. Southeast Asia’s food-delivery gross merchandise value increased 18% in 2025 to US$22.7 billion, according to Momentum Works. Thailand recorded the strongest growth among the six major Southeast Asian markets covered by the research, expanding approximately 22% year over year. These figures point to a broader shift toward convenience-driven foodservice, where consumers and businesses increasingly expect restaurants to serve them beyond the traditional dining room.

Yaisom’s new catering service reflects this shift by taking the restaurant’s food directly to offices, event venues and private locations. Catering packages can be adapted according to the type of event, available budget, venue and number of guests, with the service designed to accommodate intimate gatherings of 20-50 people as well as events serving 100-500 guests or more.

Rather than building a separate catering menu around unfamiliar dishes, Yaisom is extending the food that established the restaurant’s identity. Its signature chicken noodle recipes are joined by options including Hainanese chicken rice, shredded chicken noodles, soups, rice dishes, fried dishes, snacks, desserts and beverages, allowing organizers to build menus appropriate for different audiences and occasions.

“The idea behind our catering service is to bring the same familiar Yaisom food experience to customers wherever their event takes place. Some customers need food for a small company meeting, while others may be organizing an event for several hundred guests. We wanted to create a service that could adapt to both while maintaining the taste and attention to preparation that customers associate with our restaurants.” – said the company’s representative

Yaisom’s catering menus start from ฿50, providing an accessible option for organizers managing food requirements across larger groups. The team can assist with planning quantities, preparing ingredients, cooking and coordinating service at the event according to guest numbers and venue requirements.

The expansion also goes beyond conventional off-site catering. Yaisom has developed several foodservice formats for different types of events, including Food Truck and mobile food booth services, dedicated food and beverage stations, and prepared lunch boxes. The Food Truck service is designed for corporate events, fairs, festivals, product launches, sporting events, schools and universities, while lunch boxes provide a practical alternative for meetings, seminars and organized group activities.

This flexibility reflects broader developments within Thailand’s restaurant sector. Consumers continue to prioritize value and convenience while also spending on experience-led dining during gatherings and special occasions. For restaurant operators, this is creating opportunities to serve customers through multiple formats rather than relying exclusively on conventional dine-in traffic.

Yaisom’s expansion is particularly relevant to Bangkok’s extensive corporate and event economy, where food requirements can vary significantly between a 30-person office meeting and a several-hundred-person public event. By offering scalable catering alongside Food Trucks, food booths and individual meal boxes, the restaurant can adapt its existing food operation to different venues and service requirements.

The catering service currently covers Bangkok and surrounding areas including Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom, extending Yaisom’s reach beyond its two Bangkok restaurant locations in Bang Waek and the Phutthamonthon Sai 1/Phra Nok area.

As Thailand’s trillion-baht foodservice sector continues to evolve, Yaisom’s move into catering represents the next stage in the restaurant’s development: taking familiar Thai comfort food from the neighborhood restaurant environment into workplaces, celebrations and events throughout Greater Bangkok.

About Yaisom

Yaisom is a Bangkok-based Thai restaurant built around traditional chicken noodle recipes inspired by the warmth and familiarity of home-style cooking. The restaurant focuses on carefully selected ingredients, slow-prepared flavorful broth and accessible pricing, with a menu extending beyond its signature chicken noodles to include Hainanese chicken rice, shredded chicken noodles, snacks, fried dishes, desserts and beverages. In addition to its Bangkok restaurant locations, Yaisom provides off-site catering, Food Truck services, food booths and lunch boxes for corporate, private and public events throughout Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Media Contact Company Name: Yaisom

Contact Person: Phukit

Email: info@yaisom.com

Phone: +66655182240

Address: Bang Waek 62 Market, Phasi Charoen District, Bangkok

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Website: https://yaisom.com/ SOURCE: Yaisom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire