The First Impression Happens Online: Building Trust in Personal Injury Law

Drawing on her U.S. and international marketing experience, Liubov Kondrashova explores how search behavior, digital reputation and emerging AI discovery are changing the way prospective clients evaluate legal professionals.

For someone searching for an attorney, the first encounter with a law firm often happens before an attorney ever enters the conversation. It happens through a search result, a website, an attorney profile, a client review or, increasingly, an AI-generated answer.

For marketing strategist Liubov Kondrashova, this shift has changed what effective marketing means for law firms. Being visible is important, but visibility alone does not create the confidence someone needs to pick up the phone and speak with an attorney.

Liubov Kondrashova’s professional experience spans digital marketing, brand positioning, reputation management and customer communication across the U.S. and international markets. She currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer at Metro Global Marketing, a role that forms part of a broader career focused on helping businesses understand how people discover, evaluate and ultimately choose the organizations they trust.

One observation has become particularly relevant to her work with professional services: before prospective clients choose a business, they have often formed an opinion about it already.

“Today, the first interaction between a client and a law firm often happens online,” said Liubov Kondrashova. “The question is no longer only whether people can find a firm. The question is whether they feel confident enough to reach out.”

That distinction becomes particularly important in areas such as personal injury law, where the person behind the search may also be dealing with medical treatment, insurance questions, lost income and uncertainty about what happens next. Choosing an attorney takes place against that backdrop, and Liubov believes the way law firms communicate online should recognize the circumstances in which that decision is being made.

Being Found Is Only the Beginning

Much of digital marketing has traditionally concentrated on getting a business in front of the right audience. In Liubov’s experience, that solves only the first part of the problem.

A prospective client may discover a law firm through Google and then visit its website, look up individual attorneys, read reviews, examine case information or educational content, and compare the firm with several alternatives. Each encounter contributes to the impression being formed.

“A potential client may not remember every advertisement they see,” Liubov Kondrashova said. “But they will remember whether a law firm appears professional, knowledgeable and trustworthy.”

That is why Liubov sees search visibility, reputation, content and branding as interconnected. From the prospective client’s point of view, they are not separate marketing channels. They are different pieces of information being used to answer the same question: is this a law firm I can trust?

A prominent search position may generate the first visit. What someone finds afterward can determine whether that visibility becomes an actual conversation.

Understanding the Person Behind the Search

Another important part of Liubov’s perspective is understanding what sits behind a search query.

In legal services, and particularly when someone is looking for help following an accident or injury, a search can represent an immediate problem rather than routine research. A prospective client may want to know whether legal representation is appropriate, how an insurance claim affects their options, what an attorney can do for them or simply what they should do next.

For a marketer, those searches provide more than keywords. They offer insight into the questions, concerns and uncertainties prospective clients bring with them.

Liubov uses search and audience data to understand those needs and inform decisions about content, website communication and digital campaigns. Rather than measuring success only through rankings or traffic, she believes marketers should also consider whether the information people encounter helps them make a more confident decision.

“The strongest strategies combine data with creativity,” Liubov Kondrashova said. “Analytics help us understand what people need, but meaningful communication is what builds relationships.”

For Liubov, technology is most useful when it helps marketers better understand people, not when it replaces that understanding.

That human element becomes especially important in legal marketing. Professional authority matters, but so does recognizing the circumstances that may have led someone to seek legal help. Liubov believes effective communication can demonstrate experience and competence without losing that human context.

AI Is Changing the First Impression Again

Liubov Kondrashova is also paying close attention to the way AI-assisted search is changing how people discover and evaluate professional services.

For years, a major focus of digital marketing has been what people see when they search on Google or other search engines. That remains important, but consumers can now ask questions through AI-powered search experiences and conversational platforms that synthesize information into answers.

Liubov sees this as another evolution in the relationship between digital visibility and reputation.

A person researching a law firm may encounter its website, attorney profiles, published articles, reviews and independent references at different stages of the process. Increasingly, some of that information may also be interpreted or summarized by AI systems.

That gives law firms another reason to pay attention to the accuracy and consistency of their wider digital presence.

If a firm’s website describes its experience one way while attorney profiles, published material or other online sources present conflicting or incomplete information, the problem is no longer limited to how an individual visitor perceives the website. It can also affect how the firm is understood elsewhere online.

For Liubov, AI does not make established marketing principles obsolete. In many ways, it reinforces them.

Clear information, substantive content, credible third-party references and a consistent professional identity have long helped people evaluate businesses. AI-assisted discovery introduces another environment in which those same signals may matter.

The technology is changing, but the underlying question remains familiar: when someone encounters information about a law firm, what impression does that information leave?

Building Trust Before the First Conversation

Liubov Kondrashova’s perspective on legal marketing ultimately comes back to trust.

Advertising can introduce a law firm. Search can make it easier to discover. Content can demonstrate knowledge. Reviews and independent references can influence credibility. A website can help someone understand the attorneys, their experience and the services they provide.

No single element creates the entire impression.

Throughout her career, Liubov has approached marketing as a combination of strategy, communication and an understanding of customer behavior. Her experience working with businesses and professional service organizations has shown her that customer acquisition often begins well before a customer identifies themselves to the business.

Legal services offer a particularly clear example.

Prospective clients can research attorneys, compare firms, read reviews, examine published content and now use AI tools to explore their options. By the time someone makes a call or submits an inquiry, a substantial part of the evaluation may already have taken place.

“The first consultation may begin the formal client relationship, but trust is built long before that first conversation,” Liubov Kondrashova said.

For Liubov, this is the direction in which legal marketing continues to move. The challenge is no longer simply getting a law firm noticed. It is understanding what prospective clients encounter after discovery and whether that experience gives them a reason to trust the professionals behind it.

About Liubov Kondrashova

Liubov Kondrashova is a marketing strategist with professional experience across the U.S. and international markets. Her work encompasses digital marketing, brand development, reputation management, customer communication and business growth strategy. Her professional focus is on understanding changing customer behavior and helping businesses build credible, sustainable connections with the audiences they serve.

Media Contact

Name: Liubov Kondrashova

Email: liubakondrashova@gmail.com

LinkedIn: Liubov Kondrashova – Metro Global Marketing | LinkedIn

SOURCE: Liubov Kondrashova

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