Y Communications Corp. Launches Public Beta of Y Communicator — Private Messaging Built for the Quantum Age

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Y Communications Corp. announced the public beta release of Y Communicator, a secure messenger designed to enable anonymous, accountless communication with end-to-end encryption and a zero-trust, distributed relay network. Y Communicator is built so users can communicate without accounts, phone numbers, email addresses, or identity-based registration, while keeping message content and files encrypted.

“Privacy isn’t a feature – it’s a condition for freedom: the ability to think, explore, and communicate without being profiled, pressured, or punished later,” said Cody Bass, CEO of Y Communications Corp. “In a world of constant data breaches and pervasive data collection, ‘trust us’ is not a security model. Y Communicator is engineered so even our company does not know who users are, who they talk to, or what they say – because the system is designed to collect nothing meaningful in the first place.”

Designed for Real-World Privacy Threats

Y Communicator is designed for the modern reality of digital communication, where servers can be compromised, networks can be monitored, and data stored “just in case” can leak later. The system is built to minimize the value of any compromised infrastructure by limiting what is collected and by keeping message and file protection on user devices.

Messages are encrypted end-to-end, and cryptographic keys remain on user devices rather than on servers. Y Communicator does not require accounts, phone numbers, or email addresses, and is designed to minimize the collection of data that could identify users or map social connections. Messages are relayed and stored only temporarily to support delivery, then deleted; undelivered messages expire automatically.

Public Beta Availability (iOS and Android)

The public beta is available now:

iOS: requires iOS 17.6+ , distributed via Apple TestFlight .

requires , distributed via . Android: requires Android 10+, available via Google Play and direct APK download.

Company Launch and Patent-Pending Innovation

Y Communications Corp. is launching alongside the public beta, reflecting a long-term commitment to building quantum-safe, zero-trust private messaging. The company states that certain aspects of the architecture are the subject of a pending U.S. provisional patent application titled “RAM-Only Post-Quantum Secure Messaging System with Rotating Anonymous Addresses” (US 63/935,883).

Privacy Policy: “We Collect Nothing”

Y Communications’ published privacy policy states that Y Communicator is designed so the company does not know user identities, contacts, files, or message content, and does not run tracking or behavioral analytics inside the app. Because the system avoids accounts and identity-linked logs, the company states it has “nothing meaningful to provide” in response to requests for any users data we would not have that data to provide or sell to data companies.

Learn More

Product information, downloads, and technical background are available at www.y-communications.com.

About Y Communications Corp.

Y Communications Corp. builds privacy-first communication technology designed to reduce dependence on trust, centralization, and identity-based systems. Its flagship product, Y Communicator, is a quantum-safe private messenger built around end-to-end encryption, device-only keys, metadata minimization, and a distributed relay architecture designed to avoid persistent storage of message content.

Contacts

Press / Contact

Media Contact: Cody Bass

Phone Number: (302) 295-3827

Press inquiries: contact@y-communications.com

General inquiries: contact@y-communications.com

Support: support@y-communications.com