Apex Fintech Solutions Releases Q1 2026 Investor Pulse Report: Retail Investors Execute Sophisticated Macro Trades at Unprecedented Scale

New data reveals retail trading volumes on the Apex platform surged 20–30x during commodity rallies while core portfolios remained stable across generations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the infrastructure powering modern investing, today released its Q1 2026 Apex Investor Pulse report, revealing that retail investors on the Apex platform drove billions in commodity trading volume during unprecedented market volatility while demonstrating institutional-level portfolio discipline.





The inaugural report, drawn from Apex’s position at the center of retail investing infrastructure supporting millions of accounts across hundreds of clients, tracks the Top 25 holdings by generation (Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z) alongside behavioral shifts that define each period.

Q1 2026 Key Findings

Two major commodity episodes generated billions in retail trading volume. The January Silver Squeeze drove iShares Silver Trust (SLV) stock volume to 33x normal levels for 19 consecutive days, with peak daily notional reaching $2.92 billion. The March Oil Surge saw United States Oil Fund (USO) options activity explode to 76x typical volumes as crude rallied 40% from $87 to $122.

“ Q1 answered a question the industry has debated for years: do retail investors actively trade macro volatility, or do they sit on the sidelines?,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “ The data is unambiguous. When commodity narratives reach critical mass, retail investors generate billions in sustained trading flow — not flash-in-the-pan reactions, but sophisticated multi-week campaigns that rival institutional activity. The Apex Investor Pulse Report transforms this unprecedented view into intelligence that helps our clients and the broader industry understand and anticipate retail behavior in real time. No one else sits at this intersection of millions of accounts across hundreds of clients— and that unique vantage point is what makes these insights so valuable for anyone trying to understand where markets are heading.”

Generational Insights

Despite broad convergence around core holdings like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), and Apple Inc. (AAPL), meaningful differences emerge in the middle ranks:

Gen Z added MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) as a Bitcoin proxy

added MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) as a Bitcoin proxy Boomers rotated into defensive stalwarts like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

rotated into defensive stalwarts like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Millennials increased leveraged Nasdaq exposure

Understanding Market Dynamics

“ Both the Silver Squeeze and the Oil Surge share a critical characteristic: sustained 20–30x normal volumes for weeks, not days,” said Mike Treacy, VP of Risk at Apex Fintech Solutions. “ Retail investors maintained stable core holdings while executing tactical macro bets at scale, and that changes how the industry should think about this investor segment.”

Five Years of Evolution

The report also reflects on five years of Apex generational research, noting a significant shift from the early days when younger investors favored picks from social media influencers while older generations held established names. Today, top holdings in retail portfolios have converged across generations — demonstrating maturation rather than capitulation.

The full Apex Investor Pulse report is available at https://apexfintechsolutions.com/library/investor-pulse-research-report-2026-april.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

Contacts

Apex Media Contact: press@apexfintechsolutions.com