XTM International acquires TXTOmedia, redefining multimedia localization with text-to-video innovation

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTM International, the global leader in localization technology, announces today its acquisition of TXTOmedia , an AI-powered global video automation company specializing in rapid creation and localization of training, instructional, and how-to videos at scale.

The strategic acquisition underscores XTM’s commitment to empower organizations to offer customer engagement with all markets in any language and in any channel.

The addition of TXTOmedia to the portfolio allows XTM, for the first time ever, to offer an end-to-end solution for managing the entire content journey, from video creation to localization and publishing, thus setting a new standard for global content management.

XTM & TXTOmedia: video solutions for global markets

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for global growth leaders. The demand for video content continues to rise, pushing enterprises to find more efficient ways to produce and localize multilingual videos at scale. Consumers expect experiences tailored to their individual preferences — whether that’s reading, listening, or watching.

Brands able to personalize and localize multimedia content gain competitive edge in international markets by fostering customer engagement and growth. Adding TXTOmedia to the XTM portfolio will enable customers to create rich, cross-modal content experiences with greater simplicity, automation, and scale – ready for any market.

Automated video creation: TXTOmedia’s video engine automatically specifies fragments from your source documentation to create animated and live-action video content, complete with AI-generated voiceovers, onscreen text, and subtitles. From simple instructional clips to complex production sequences, F100 TXTOmedia customers have been able to cut traditional video production costs by half.

Compliant video localization at scale: Traditional video post-production for localization is a memory with TXTOmedia.

Native integrations with XTM Cloud TMS and Rigi software localization allow customers to effortlessly localize voice, text, and software visuals in over 100 languages–maintaining consistent messaging. Customer loyalty builds via instant access, localized training and support videos.

Unified content journey: TXTOmedia slashes process time between written documentation to localized videos by removing the friction of multiple hand-offs between teams and tools. Whenever source content is updated, localized videos automatically regenerate, ensuring compliance and consistency across all channels in all markets. This integrated, one-stop platform ultimately helps enterprises, even those with the largest portfolios, speed time-to-market and maximize impact.

The future of localization: a new era of innovation

“Welcoming TXTOmedia to XTM marks another step in our technology evolution and further increases our ability to drive value for our customers. It also opens doors to incredible innovation and growth. We are now uniquely positioned to provide customers real-time, AI-powered video localization at scale and quality. Our customers want to provide personalized omnichannel experiences. With this acquisition, XTM is poised to help them to reach this goal faster and more easily than ever before. We are proud to welcome TXTOmedia and its talented team to the XTM family!”

Ian Evans

CEO of XTM International

“At TXTOmedia we are thrilled about the opportunities ahead of us. Being part of the XTM family enables us to integrate technologies to increase value for existing and new customers. As an XTM partner our technology has already been integrated with XTM Cloud and Rigi. Deeper integrations will further streamline content creation, localization and publishing processes. At TXTOmedia we believe in ‘education for all’. We strongly feel that language should enable people to learn and understand, and not be a barrier. Becoming part of the XTM family is a huge leap forward toward achieving this goal.”

Wouter Maagdenberg

CEO of TXTOmedia

XTM International empowers enterprises to expand into global markets faster by streamlining and fully automating localization processes through its suite of AI-powered solutions: XTM Cloud TMS, XTRF Translation Business Management, Rigi Software Localization and Visual Preview, and TransifexTMS. The combination of these solutions provides a fully integrated and comprehensive Translation Platform which allows global businesses to reach customers more quickly and effectively while boosting the bottom line. Powered by cutting-edge technology, supporting 585 languages, and offering 50+ integrations, the XTM Translation Platform delivers the future of localization to 20,000 unique active users worldwide.

