‘Ghosts of Tabor’ Reaches One Million Player Milestone, Launches on PlayStation VR

STOCKHOLM and NOKOMIS, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Frames Entertainment and Combat Waffle Studios have confirmed the latest redeployment for the award-winning Ghosts of Tabor. Following previously successful tours of duty on Meta Quest, Steam VR, and Pico, the game is available on PlayStation VR2 starting today, expanding its audience to console gamers for the first time. New players will be able to join the existing community thanks to Ghosts of Tabor‘s cross-play support, and that should leave existing Taborites quaking in their hastily-acquired boots – because whether you’re alone or in a team, the only thing to fear on your way to the extraction point is other people.

“With their dedication to community and proven commitment to fresh content, the team at Combat Waffle has created an original IP that sets the standard for immersive extraction shooters,” said Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames Entertainment. “We’ve previously revealed that average session times on Meta Quest have typically matched pace with headset battery life, but in truth, we see many players putting more than 100 lifetime hours into Ghosts of Tabor. It’s a testament to Combat Waffle’s player-first approach – and I can’t wait to see how much time is spent by players untethered from battery restraints on PS VR2.”

Leading into its PlayStation VR2 launch, Combat Waffle has revealed the latest metrics on the game’s performance to date across all existing platforms. Ghosts of Tabor has surpassed $30 million in revenue and welcomed over one million players since launching in early access in March 2023. Ghosts of Tabor was recently revealed by Meta to be one of the top 50 best selling games of all time on the Meta Quest store.

Ghosts of Tabor put players into the combat fatigues of an elite operative dropped into a high stakes environment where they need to explore, loot, shoot, and craft to stay alive. Players can team up, go it alone, or turn treacherous against their fellow comrades as they fight for survival. In Tabor, there’s only one rule: trust no one.

Ghosts of Tabor is available on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest Store, Steam VR, and Pico and supports cross-play across all devices. To learn more, follow Ghosts of Tabor on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord, or visit ghostsoftabor.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FRAMES

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Beyond Frames is an XR-focused publisher with its development studios Cortopia, Moon Mode and partner studio Odd Raven. Offering creative and technical consulting, funding, marketing and publishing services, Beyond Frames partners with studios creating amazing XR products such as Ghosts of Tabor (Combat Waffle Studios), Outta Hand (Capricia Productions), ARK and ADE (Castello Inc.), Silhouette (Team Panoptes) and Mixture (Played With Fire), Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market, ISIN: SE0011614965.

ABOUT COMBAT WAFFLE STUDIOS

Combat Waffle Studios founded in 2022 and is a United States military veteran-owned games studio debuting with the hit VR extraction shooter, Ghosts of Tabor. Headquartered in sunny Florida, the team brings their expertise from various corners of the world with a mission to craft virtual reality games players have been demanding. CWS has a growing portfolio of novel and in-depth VR experiences in development for both on Meta Quest platforms and SteamVR, including Grim and Silent North. Read more about Combat Waffle Studios here: https://combatwaffle.com/

