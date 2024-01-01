Xsolla Returns as Headline Sponsor of Global Game Jam 2026 to Support Creators and Community Growth Worldwide

Partnership Strengthens Education, Developer Resources, and Global Engagement Across the World’s Largest Game Creation Event

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a new partnership with Global Game Jam (GGJ) as the Headline Sponsor for the 2026 event cycle. This collaboration reinforces Xsolla’s commitment to supporting developers of all experience levels and expanding opportunities for creators across the international game development community.









The Global Game Jam brings together tens of thousands of participants from around the world each year to create games, learn new skills, and collaborate in a supportive, creative environment. Through this partnership, Xsolla and GGJ will introduce new educational experiences, co-branded content, and direct support that reaches aspiring developers and established creators alike.

This year’s diversifier is Cross-Platform Play, encouraging teams to design and create games that seamlessly connect across platforms, including PC, the web, and mobile. Core gameplay stays consistent, while the UI and controls can adjust based on the device. Teams can optionally connect their idea and game to other relevant GGJ diversifiers to add more creativity and discoverability to their game.

As part of the experience to support the creators, Xsolla will be hosting the GGJ at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and hosting additional workshops and providing all the things needed to help them launch, grow, and win.

“Global Game Jam embodies the spirit of creativity, experimentation, and community, driving our industry forward,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “We’re proud to support the incredible developers who come together each year to learn, collaborate, and build new ideas. Our focus is on providing clear pathways and practical resources to help creators take their projects further long after the jam concludes.”

Global Game Jam continues to expand as a key entry point for new talent and an international gathering place for developers, educators, students, and studios. The collaboration between Xsolla and GGJ strengthens the connection among learning, creation, and long-term opportunities for participants worldwide.

For more information about Global Game Jam, locations, and participation details, visit: globalgamejam.org

For more information about Xsolla’s sponsorship of Global Game Jam, visit: https://xsolla.pro/globalgamejam2026

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Global Game Jam

The Global Game Jam (GGJ) is the world’s largest game creation event, bringing together developers, artists, and creators of all experience levels to innovate, experiment, and create games within a 48-hour period. GGJ fosters creativity, collaboration, and learning within a global community of game makers.

For more information, visit: globalgamejam.org

