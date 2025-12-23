Rick Bainbridge Crew Spotlighted in New Feature, Calls for Higher Standards in Home Remodeling

Veteran Builder Urges Homeowners to Prioritize Quality, Transparency, and Skilled Craftsmanship Across the Industry

Rick Bainbridge Crew, founder of RCB Construction Management and a 40+ year veteran of the remodeling industry, is the focus of a newly released spotlight feature covering his decades-long career, hands-on leadership style, and philosophy on building trust through quality craftsmanship. Now, Bainbridge is using the attention to speak about a growing concern across the industry: the rise of rushed, low-quality remodeling work-and what homeowners can do to protect themselves.

“I’ve seen every mistake you can make in remodeling,” Bainbridge says in the new profile. “My job now is to make sure homeowners never have to experience any of them-and to help people everywhere understand how to choose the right builder.”

Poor Workmanship Is Up-And Homeowners Are Paying for It

Recent data shows a steady rise in construction complaints nationwide. According to the Consumer Federation of America, home improvement issues remain the No. 1 source of consumer complaints, including shoddy workmanship, delays, and contract disputes. The Better Business Bureau also reported over 32,000 complaints related to home improvement contractors in a single year.

Bainbridge says these trends reflect something he has noticed firsthand.

“People are calling me to fix disasters that should never have happened,” he says. “A lack of oversight, a lack of communication, and a lack of real experience are costing families thousands-and sometimes tens of thousands-of dollars.”

A Century of Craft-and a Warning for Today’s Homeowners

With a family history spanning more than 100 years in the building industry, Bainbridge brings historical perspective to current problems.

“My grandfather taught me, ‘If you wouldn’t live in it, don’t build it.’ Somewhere along the way, parts of the industry forgot that,” Bainbridge explains. “Quality isn’t a slogan. It’s a habit-and homeowners deserve better than shortcuts.”

He notes that Charlotte’s rapid growth has attracted many new contractors, but not all have the experience needed for complex remodeling work.

“Experience matters. Oversight matters. The person running your job needs to understand every detail, because a home is too important to gamble with.”

Why Personal Oversight Matters

In the feature, Bainbridge explains his own model at RCB Construction Management: he personally handles every estimate and supervises every project.

“Clients deal with me directly. After 40 years, I know that personal attention makes all the difference,” he says. “Oversight prevents problems before they happen-and that’s what every homeowner should expect, whether they hire me or not.”

His message isn’t promotional-it’s protective.

“People work hard for their homes. They deserve transparency, communication, and skilled tradespeople who take pride in their work.”

Advocating for Better Industry Standards

Bainbridge is calling for industry-wide improvements, including:

More hands-on project supervision

Clearer communication between contractors and homeowners

Higher expectations for workmanship

Better vetting of subcontractors

Transparency in pricing and scheduling

He believes homeowners play a critical role in pushing the industry forward.

“When homeowners ask the right questions, the whole industry improves,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to ask for proof of experience, examples of past work, or who will actually be on your job site.”

What Homeowners Can Do Right Now

As part of his advocacy, Bainbridge is offering practical steps any homeowner can use to protect their home investment:

1. Verify experience, not just a license.

Ask how many years the builder has in remodeling-not just general construction.

2. Request direct supervision.

Know who will actually be on-site and who is accountable for quality.

3. Review past work and ask for references.

Good builders are proud to share their projects.

4. Demand transparency.

Every estimate should clearly break down labor, materials, and timelines.

5. Trust your instincts.

“If something feels rushed or unclear, walk away,” Bainbridge says.

“Expect Better-Because You Deserve Better”

Bainbridge hopes homeowners use the new feature as a reminder that they have power in the remodeling process.

“You don’t need speeches,” he says. “You need people who show up and do what they said they’d do. That’s leadership in construction-and homeowners should expect nothing less.”

He encourages homeowners everywhere to slow down, ask questions, and choose builders with proven integrity and experience.

“If we raise expectations, we raise the entire industry,” he says. “It starts with one homeowner at a time making informed decisions.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Rick Bainbridge Crew

Rick Bainbridge Crew is the founder of RCB Construction Management, based in Charlotte, NC. With over 40 years of hands-on experience and a family legacy in building spanning more than a century, he specializes in high-quality remodeling, including kitchens, baths, additions, sunrooms, and outdoor living spaces. Bainbridge personally oversees every project and is known for his commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and homeowner education.

Contact:

Rick Bainbridge

info@rickbainbridgeconstruction.com

https://www.rcbconstructionmgmt.com/

SOURCE: Rick Bainbridge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire