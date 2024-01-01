Xsolla Releases New Industry Report Identifying the Biggest Opportunities for the Future of Video Games for Developers

The Xsolla Report Reveals How Studios Are Unlocking New Revenue, Reaching Global Audiences, and Building Durable Competitive Advantages

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today released the latest edition of The Xsolla Report, timed to coincide with this week’s activations and collaborations in San Francisco. This edition provides insights from working with thousands of studios to map out where the industry’s biggest opportunities are emerging.









The gaming industry remains extraordinarily vibrant, and the playbook for success is changing. Studios that are adapting their commercial strategies, embracing direct-to-player commerce, expanding into high-growth global markets, and leveraging AI to sharpen operations are pulling ahead and building businesses designed to thrive for years to come.

“The economics of game development have and will continue to shift and evolve into the future. Budgets have expanded, player acquisition costs have surged, and traditional publishing models are under increasing strain,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We have reached a tipping point where old assumptions no longer hold, and leaders who recognize this shift early will capture disproportionate advantage.”

“The conversation around direct-to-consumer in gaming has fundamentally changed coming out of multiple regulatory changes,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. “What began as a tactical revenue diversification play has evolved into a strategic imperative for studios to grow and thrive into the future of live-service games.“

Key Findings From The Xsolla Report Include:

Leading game companies are already generating 15–45% of total revenue through D2C web shops, yielding up to 25% more profit per transaction compared to platform-based purchases

High-growth markets like Turkey (13% CAGR), India (11%), and Southeast Asia (6%) represent the industry’s most exciting expansion opportunities through 2029

AI is delivering real operational gains, compressing development timelines by roughly 20% and reducing support costs by approximately 40%

“Platform omnivore” gamers who play across consoles, PC, and mobile now represent 43% of US gamers, up from 30%, creating new pathways for studios to reach players wherever they are

Titles with sustainable live service models continue to grow, with PUBG: Battlegrounds reaching approximately 75 million Steam users and Roblox on Xbox climbing to nearly 30 million owners

The April 2025 U.S. court ruling allowing in-app linking to external offers has opened the door for developers to engage players across channels like never before

The report also outlines a clear roadmap for what leaders should prioritize next: building for modularity and faster development cycles, investing in owned audience infrastructure, and turning compliance into a competitive advantage as global markets open up.

“We’re entering a period where the studios with strong foundational commercial infrastructure will outperform those with superior creative execution alone,” added Egenes. “D2C is becoming a table-stakes requirement for ambitious live-service games, and the studios that treat this moment as strategic will be the ones defining the future of mobile gaming success.”

The full Xsolla Report is available for download at: xsolla.pro/xsolla-report-v9.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge



Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com