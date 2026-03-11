Gold Coast Private Credit Demand Rising as Property Market Booms and Bank Lending Tightens

Demand for private property lending on the Gold Coast is increasing as property prices surge and borrowers face tighter lending conditions from traditional banks, according to private lender Royce Stone Capital.

The firm says property investors, developers and brokers are increasingly turning to private lending and second mortgage funding to secure time-sensitive property deals.

Royce Stone Capital has now officially launched its private lending services on the Gold Coast, expanding its asset-backed lending model into one of Australia’s fastest-growing property markets.

Recent data highlights the strength of the local property sector. Gold Coast house prices have risen sharply, jumping around $149,000 in just 12 months to roughly $1.39 million, while unit prices are approaching the $1 million mark.

At the same time, the region continues to attract population growth and major development activity, with long-term planning projections showing the Gold Coast population could reach around one million residents by 2046, adding hundreds of thousands of new residents to the region.

According to Royce Stone Capital, these conditions are creating increased demand for flexible funding solutions outside traditional bank lending.

“Over the last 18-24 months, we’ve seen a clear increase in enquiries from brokers and investors looking for funding alternatives when traditional bank finance can’t move quickly enough,” said Tarek Omar, Director at Royce Stone Capital.

“On the Gold Coast especially, property transactions can move fast. When timing matters, borrowers often need certainty of funding rather than waiting months for bank approvals.”

Royce Stone Capital says its lending model focuses on direct asset-backed loans secured against property, typically structured as short-term funding solutions.

Private lending is commonly used for:

Second mortgage loans

Short-term bridging finance

Property development funding

Time-sensitive property purchases

Situations where bank lending policies restrict approval

The company says private lending has become increasingly relevant as banks tighten credit assessment criteria and reduce appetite for certain property lending scenarios.

Borrowers seeking private lending or second mortgage funding on the Gold Coast can learn more about the firm’s lending services here:

https://www.roycestonecapital.com.au/private-lending-gold-coast

Royce Stone Capital believes the growth in private credit across Australia reflects broader structural changes in property finance, as borrowers increasingly look beyond traditional lenders for faster and more flexible funding solutions.

About Royce Stone Capital

Royce Stone Capital is an Australian private lending firm specialising in asset-backed property funding, including first and second mortgage loans. The company works with borrowers, brokers and investors across Australia to provide structured private lending secured against property.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person Name: Tarek Omar

Company Name: Royce Stone Capital

Email: enquiries@roycestonecapital.com.au

Website: https://www.roycestonecapital.com.au/

SOURCE: Royce Stone Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire