Xsolla Partners With Day of the Devs for 2025 to Support New Game Development and Launches at Key Events

Day Of The Devs Powered By Xsolla Will Celebrate Creativity And Bring Opportunities Together For Game Developers Of All Genres, Backgrounds, And Locations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces its 2025 flagship sponsorship for Day of the Devs, a non-profit organization celebrating video games’ creativity, diversity, and magic. This announcement underscores Xsolla’s commitment to empowering game developers and bringing together opportunities for creative talent and development worldwide.









“This partnership and collaboration underscores our ongoing mission to empower developers and make great games more accessible worldwide no matter what size or where they are from,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer. “Day of the Devs powered by Xsolla provides an unparalleled platform to support diverse talent and creativity and create a channel to bring opportunities together for developers, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative.”

Day of the Devs, powered by Xsolla, will include incredible events and opportunities for video game developers to showcase their new games and connect with industry leaders to help them build their gaming businesses. Kicking off 2025, Day of the Devs: San Francisco Edition will take place on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at The Midway in San Francisco, bringing thousands of indie fans and developers together to play incredible hand-picked titles. More details on the event can be found on the Eventbrite page here.

Continuing the celebration, Day of the Devs: GDC Edition will feature a selection of titles from the San Francisco Edition at the Moscone Center during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, running from March 17 to 21 on the 3rd floor of Moscone West. Attendees can explore these unreleased games during regular hours, while the public, 18 and older, can experience them during GDC Nights on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM PT. Xsolla will also be hosting a lounge on the first floor of Moscone West to support the community and provide an area for developers to collaborate with the Xsolla team.

Day of the Devs, a non-profit organization, has celebrated video games’ creativity, diversity, and magic for over 13 years. It has hosted thousands of attendees at physical events, reached millions through virtual showcases, and provided a platform for hundreds of games and developers.

“This event embodies the spirit of creativity and community that defines indie games,” said Greg Rice, Head Curator at Day of the Devs. “Thanks to partners like Xsolla, we can continue to keep these events free and accessible, allowing thousands to connect with the magic of games and the talent behind them.”

Through this sponsorship, Xsolla will engage with hundreds of game developers to support their initiatives and bring opportunities together to solve inherent questions and challenges facing their funding, distribution, and monetization efforts. This flagship sponsorship reinforces Xsolla’s commitment to supporting game developers to provide the same opportunities and connections to any game – regardless of size, location, genre, or platform. For more information, please visit: xsolla.blog/dotdgdc

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs is a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers, and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 13 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases.

For more information, visit dayofthedevs.com

