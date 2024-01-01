Corridor Platforms Collaborates with Google Cloud to Solve GenAI Governance for Banks

The partnership enables banks to deploy high-ROI GenAI applications with confidence, leveraging Corridor’s GenGuardX platform for robust governance, compliance, and risk management

Financial institutions have made substantial investments in Gen AI capabilities, yet face significant challenges in deploying high ROI customer-facing applications such as agent assist and Conversational IVR solutions. As banks’ Model Risk Management and Compliance teams grapple with novel Gen AI risks without regulatory precedents, Corridor’s GenGuardX (https://ggx.corridorplatforms.com) platform emerges as a comprehensive solution designed by industry experts to bridge the gap between innovation and risk management.

GGX delivers a Responsible AI Governance Platform that streamlines collaboration, ensures auditability, and helps set and maintain robust governance standards. GGX addresses traditional risks as well as emerging risks such as hallucinations, PII leakage, new fair lending biases, jailbreaking vulnerabilities, and more. By combining out-of-the-box standardized evaluation metrics with continuous human-in-the-loop oversight, GGX empowers financial institutions to move from experimentation to production with confidence. Its robust post-production monitoring ensures that deployed solutions remain compliant and trustworthy while delivering high ROI at scale.

The GGX platform has been developed in collaboration with leading GenAI governance experts at Oliver Wyman (https://www.corridorplatforms.com/post/corridor-platforms-and-oliver-wyman-join-forces-to-address-governance-challenges-in-new-gen-ai-initi) and rigorously tested through a joint initiative involving Google Cloud and a Tier 1 G-SIB banking client. This ensures its readiness to meet the complex demands of regulated financial institutions navigating the adoption and governance challenges of Gen AI technologies.

For Google Cloud users, Corridor’s GGX platform will be available as a fully integrated, easy-to-deploy governance solution allowing banks to leverage Google Cloud’s models and development tools while ensuring security, reliability, and compliance with industry and regulatory standards.

Toby Brown, Managing Director of Global Retail Banking Solutions at Google Cloud, said: “Our priority is helping banks realize tangible ROI from generative AI, but governing and monitoring the risks throughout model lifecycles can be a challenge. Corridor’s GGX platform can help our banking customers navigate this, accelerating their time to deployment and unlocking Gen AI’s full potential.”

Manish Gupta, CEO of Corridor Platforms, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “I am thrilled that Corridor and Google Cloud are partnering at such a pivotal moment for financial institutions. Banks are on the brink of transformational gains from Gen AI, but they need equally transformational risk management capabilities to experiment confidently while governing, validating, and managing these applications in a fast-evolving risk and regulatory environment.”

About Corridor Platforms

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software for AI and GenAI. The company’s decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned banking professionals with experience leveraging the most advanced analytics, big data and AI capabilities for decisioning in regulated industries. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Services and Oliver Wyman. For more information visit www.corridorplatforms.com / https://ggx.corridorplatforms.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

