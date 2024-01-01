Xsolla Expands Leadership in Game Development and Innovation in APAC With New Strategic Partnerships With Busan City and BDAN

Xsolla to Establish APAC Headquarters, Expand Talent Development Opportunities, and Drive Web3 Advancements in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, Busan Metropolitan City, and Busan Digital Asset Nexus Co., Ltd. (BDAN) have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to position Busan as a global hub for game development and technological innovation. The agreement solidifies plans to establish Xsolla’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Busan, launch a cutting-edge talent development center for game developers, and explore advancements in Web3 technologies to drive regional economic and digital growth.









The signing ceremony occurred at Busan Metropolitan City Hall, with key representatives including Busan Mayor Park Hyung-Joon, Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Xsolla, and Kim Sang-min, CEO of BDAN. Together, the three parties pledged their dedication to fostering innovation, creating opportunities for local talent, and building Busan’s reputation as a leader in the gaming and digital industries.

“This partnership is a testament to Busan’s incredible potential as a center for gaming and technology,” said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Xsolla. “By collaborating with BDAN and Busan City, we aim to create opportunities for local talent and businesses while contributing to the economic and technological growth of the region.”

A core initiative explored through this partnership is establishing the Xsolla APAC headquarters in Busan. This will bring new employment opportunities to the region and enhance collaboration with local and international partners. The headquarters will serve as a hub for game commerce activities, contributing to Busan’s vision of becoming a global gaming and digital innovation leader.

In line with this collaboration, Xsolla and BDAN are creating a talent development center to foster local game development talent. The center will act as an incubator and accelerator program to empower local game developers and entrepreneurs. In addition, Xsolla and BDAN will provide mentorship, resources, and funding-related opportunities to enable creators to thrive in an increasingly competitive market and help establish Busan as a center for innovation in the gaming sector.

“This partnership demonstrates Busan’s potential to become a global leader in the gaming and digital industries,” said Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon. “We look forward to collaborating with Xsolla and BDAN to strengthen our city’s digital competitiveness and foster new economic opportunities.”

“The vision we discussed with Xsolla earlier this year is becoming a reality,” said Kim Sang-min, CEO of BDAN. “Together, we will help Busan become a digital finance hub and a global blockchain city, fostering new opportunities in gaming and beyond. BDAN is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by leading the digital industry and urban innovation in Busan.”

The collaboration sets the stage for additional initiatives, including attracting global companies, supporting local businesses, and developing pilot programs in emerging technologies. This partnership reflects a shared vision to position Busan as a global destination for game development and a key player in the digital economy.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports leading gaming partners such as Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, among others.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

About Busan City

Busan is the southernmost global maritime city on the Korean Peninsula and the second-largest city in South Korea, after the world-class metropolis of Seoul. Its many beaches are brimming with youth and vibrancy, while its ports and wharves are filled with massive containers and goods for import and export. The streets and venues are alive with the aroma of culture and art. Busan is also a treasure trove of sustainable geological heritage and a hub for global climate change action, home to the APEC Climate Center. Futuristic skyscrapers are transforming the skyline in neighborhoods like Haeundae and Gwangalli, while romantic festivals—such as international film festivals and fireworks displays—are held throughout the year.

About BDAN

Busan Digital Asset Nexus (BDAN) is a fourth-generation decentralized Busan Digital Asset Nexus specializing in Real-World Assets (RWA). It is the first domestic Busan Digital Asset Nexus to sign an agreement with a local government and is rapidly growing as a result of this partnership. BDAN is also the core company in South Korea’s only blockchain special zone and serves as the anchor company of the Opportunity Development Zone, playing a leading role in transforming Busan into a global hub for digital finance and blockchain technology. BDAN was selected through a business operator solicitation conducted by Busan Metropolitan City in the second half of 2023 and was officially established in the first half of 2024. The founding shareholders include Barunson, the production company behind the Academy Award-winning film Parasite; Ocon, the producer of South Korea’s top character animation Pororo; Maeil Business Newspaper, South Korea’s leading economic newspaper; Hana Bank and Hana Securities, two of the country’s top five financial institutions; and IT Cen, a major player in South Korea’s public IT infrastructure, among others. Together, these 11 institutions invested a total of 10 billion Korean won. In October 2024, BDAN announced the acquisition of the RWA platform Sengold, which has already secured 1.18 million customers.

