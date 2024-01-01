Xsolla Expands Its Commitment to LATAM Game Development With the Journey of Indies (JOIN) Program

Empowering LATAM Indie and Mid-Tier Game Developers With Funding, Education, and Commercialization Tools

BRASILIA, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the launch of the Journey of Indies (JOIN) Program, powered by Xsolla. This LATAM-focused initiative is designed to help indie and mid-tier game developers scale their businesses with commercialization tools, mentorship, and industry partnerships. By integrating developers into Xsolla’s ecosystem of commercialization tools, this program aims to drive innovation, expand opportunities, and generate new revenue streams.









Key Dates:

March 25: Livestream announcing the JOIN Program at 5 PM ET.

Livestream announcing the JOIN Program at 5 PM ET. April 7: Accelerator begins to go live.

Accelerator begins to go live. April 25: Official hub opening in the city of Brasilia.

Official hub opening in the city of Brasilia. April 30: Gamescom LATAM panel on the accelerator program in Brazil.

Gamescom LATAM panel on the accelerator program in Brazil. June 22-26: B2B Innova Summit event in Brasilia.

In collaboration with Institutio Conecta and Indie Hero, the initiative will leverage a grant provided by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Federal District (SECTI-DF) to establish a video game hub in Brasilia. This hub will provide a dedicated space for education, business development, and hands-on commercialization training. The JOIN Program aligns with game developers’ associations, industry stakeholders, and public/private entities to unlock the region’s creative potential.

The Journey of Indies (JOIN) Program powered by Xsolla, is designed to address the unique challenges faced by indie and mid-tier developers in LATAM, offering structured support through:

Exclusive One-Year Access to Educational Programs — Indie Hero will distribute JOIN’s educational content across Brazil, ensuring developers gain valuable insights into game business strategies.

— Indie Hero will distribute JOIN’s educational content across Brazil, ensuring developers gain valuable insights into game business strategies. Mentorship & Talent Selection — JOIN will support selecting top candidates for various acceleration paths, helping developers refine their projects and business models.

— JOIN will support selecting top candidates for various acceleration paths, helping developers refine their projects and business models. Hands-On Commercialization Training — Participants will gain a general knowledge of monetization and distribution, extending beyond just Xsolla’s tools. They will also learn to integrate Xsolla’s solutions into their go-to-market strategies.

— Participants will gain a general knowledge of monetization and distribution, extending beyond just Xsolla’s tools. They will also learn to integrate Xsolla’s solutions into their go-to-market strategies. Industry-Wide Collaboration — Through Indie Hero’s extensive network of game associations and guilds across Brazil, the program will expand its reach and impact.

— Through Indie Hero’s extensive network of game associations and guilds across Brazil, the program will expand its reach and impact. Publishing & Distribution Support — Indie Hero’s publishing label, GoGo Games Interactive, will assist developers in seamlessly onboarding to Xsolla’s ecosystem.

“LATAM is one of the most promising and rapidly growing regions for game development,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “By partnering with key industry players and investing in local talent, we’re committed to providing the necessary resources and knowledge to help developers turn their creative visions into successful businesses.”

The Journey of Indies (JOIN) Program is now open for applications. Indie and mid-tier studios across LATAM are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this unparalleled opportunity to scale their businesses with Xsolla’s expertise.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://xsolla.pro/p6i

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

