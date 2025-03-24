G-FORM® MAKES BIG LEAGUE IMPACT AS AN OFFICIAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Multi-Year Agreement Between MLB and Protective Gear Leader Extends Through 2029

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — G-Form®, the innovative technology protection brand, today proudly announced its multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) that designates G-Form as An Official Protective Equipment Supplier of MLB. This deal solidifies G-Form’s leadership in the industry and deepens its relationship with MLB as well as its connection with the sport through a co-exclusive licensing designation extending through 2029.

“This is an incredible milestone for G-Form,” said Glen “Gava” Giovanucci, G-Form’s CEO. “MLB represents the pinnacle of baseball and our relationship authenticates our commitment to delivering the best protective gear for players of all levels. Partnering with MLB offers an unparalleled platform to showcase our gear, build stronger connections with players, and further integrate G-Form into the fabric of the sport. We’re excited to protect and inspire players of all ages and levels of play so they not only stay on the field but unlock their full potential.”

G-Form’s revolutionary SmartFlex™ technology provides lightweight, flexible protection that hardens on impact. The brand has earned the trust of elite athletes, including top MLB performers and rising stars. Widely regarded for delivering comfort, style, and confidence, G-Form has redefined what athletes expect from protective gear.

As part of this co-exclusive designation, G-Form will continue to supply protective equipment for MLB players and now have licensing co-exclusivity in key protective categories, including elbow guards, leg guards, hand and wrist guards, protective sliding shorts, protective catcher’s pants, protective batting tank tops and shirts, protective arm sleeves, and protective knee sleeves. Also, G-Form Custom will allow MLB players and athletes of all ages and levels to personalize their protective gear with unmatched design flexibility on g-form.com, offering the same trusted MLB-approved products now available for full customization. The partnership also unlocks opportunities for G-Form to participate in MLB events to showcase its innovative products with MLB players, coaches, and staff, as well as fans.

G-Form will also leverage marks and logos for MLB and all MLB Clubs as part of an ambitious marketing strategy. Beginning today, G-Form will roll out a new marketing campaign, “Big League Impact,” which will feature many prominent MLB players and G-Form ambassadors. This includes Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 All-Star, Silver Slugger, MLB Batting Champion and Heart & Hustle Award Winner). The campaign is designed to empower players to bring their best, unleash their potential, and play with the swagger of a champion, equipped with elite protective gear trusted at the highest level.

With this partnership, G-Form reinforces its position as a leader in protective gear, empowering players of all ages and levels to compete with Big League impact protection and major confidence.

Major League Baseball and MLB are registered trademarks of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company’s cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, fastpitch softball, bike, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-form-makes-big-league-impact-as-an-official-protective-equipment-supplier-of-major-league-baseball-302409158.html

SOURCE G-Form LLC