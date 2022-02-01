Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine Started Monthly Meetups

Innovative Collaboration and Community Building Unfold at Xsolla’s Office in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine recently concluded December’s Unreal Engine KL Meetup, a monthly gathering. The event unfolded within the innovative workspace of Xsolla, offering a unique setting for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and community building.





The Unreal Engine KL Meetup achieved its goal of fostering collaboration among individuals with a shared passion for the Unreal Engine technology. The event’s inclusivity welcomed developers of all levels, creating a dynamic environment that catered to both novices and seasoned experts.

Attendees enthusiastically engaged in open discussions, sharing insights into tools, development techniques, and the latest advancements within Unreal Engine. The event served as a platform for community members to express recent discoveries, discuss features from the latest releases, and seek advice for getting started. Beyond knowledge sharing, the meetup successfully facilitated networking opportunities, connecting local enthusiasts and establishing a sense of camaraderie.

A highlight of the event was presentations by speakers Dean Reinhard (Epic Games), Steven Fong (Circle Studio), and Fong Jian Ping (Ammobox Studio), shedding light on the key aspects of Unreal Engine and game development. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss projects with the speakers.

The Unreal Engine KL Meetup, a resounding success, showcased a night filled with knowledge exchange, collaboration, and community building. Xsolla Curine Academy and Unreal Engine extend their gratitude to all participants, emphasizing the valuable contributions made towards the growth of the Unreal community in Kuala Lumpur.

For more information about Xsolla Curine Academy, please visit: www.xcdev.com

About Xsolla Curine Academy

Xsolla Curine Academy, a subsidiary of Xsolla, is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in the gaming industry through events, partnerships, and community building.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xcdev.com

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

