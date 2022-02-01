SmallHD Launches Ultra 7: Next-Gen Heavy-Duty Ultra-Bright Monitor

Raleigh, NC, January 18, 2024 — SmallHD today announced Ultra 7, a new ultra-durable and ultra-bright flagship monitor in their Smart 7 Series. Ultra 7 features a next-generation platform powered by the same technology that drives SmallHD’s elite 4K production monitors, integrates with Teradek’s new Bolt 6 wireless platform, and is engineered to perform in any production environment.

“When we set out to design our next generation of ultrabright handhelds, we knew we had to create a monitor that was a major leap forward,” said Greg Smokler, VP Cine Products. “Ultra 7 combines the processing power of our 4K production monitors with a rugged chassis and heat-management system built to withstand the harshest production conditions.”

Features and Highlights

Ultra 7’s color-accurate touch screen can display up to 2300nits full-screen luminance, enabling visibility in any environment, and SmallHD has provided the powerful I/O required by the dynamic needs of cinematic productions. 6G-SDI inputs allow ingest and passthrough of up to 4Kp30 video signals, enabling critically-accurate focus and detail when zoomed in pixel-to-pixel. Dual 2-pin power connectors enable users to output power for accessories, SmallHD’s award-winning PageOS software can be controlled flexibly via touchscreen or joystick, and large tactile buttons offer the ultimate level of customization and functionality.

Durability, Ingress Protection, Versatility

Ultra 7 stands out for its enhanced durability. This is SmallHD’s first IP-Certified monitor at IP53, which is defined by protection against ingress of liquids and fine particles, and a sealed heat management system allows the Ultra 7 to operate in variable temperatures ranging from 0ºC to 40ºC. The machined chassis is strengthened by a new design that includes raised edges protecting the front-glass of the display and shock-absorbing silicone bumpers that help with tumbles and impacts.

Quick-Release Sunhood

SmallHD’s commitment to ergonomics in every element of the Ultra 7 extends to the reimagined quick-release sunhood (sold separately). This new design clips securely into the front of the monitor without tools or screws, using hidden magnets for quick conversion to a 3- or 4-sided hood. The new sunhood is constructed with an anti-reflective felt underside that protects the monitor glass when the hood closes and transforms into a durable cover.

Teradek Bolt 6, Inside

Ultra 7 can be purchased with a fully-integrated Teradek Bolt 6 transmitter or receiver inside the same-size chassis as the standard model. These integrated wireless monitors will feature a new rugged antenna cap to reduce antenna damage and will be available in Bolt 6 750 and 1500 range models. Ultra 7 RX kits will ship with handles, a padded strap, and a Wooden Camera Micro Battery Plate (GM, VM, or B-mount).

Smart Connectivity

An integrated Ethernet and 5-Pin USB port enable flexible and intuitive PageOS-integrated camera control options–anchored to every page–for ARRI, RED®, and Sony VENICE cameras, while TX and RX models will support wireless camera control over the clear airwaves of the 6GHz spectrum.

Pricing: $2,999.00

Ultra 7 Specifications:

Brightness: Up to 2300nits

SDI: 1x 6G-SDI Input (up to 4Kp30)

1x 6G-SDI Input/Output (up to 4Kp30)

HDMI: 1x HDMI 2.0 In (4Kp60), 1x HDMI 2.0 Out (4Kp60)

Resolution: 1920×1200

Camera Control Compatibility: ARRI, RED® and Sony VENICE / VENICE 2

IP Rating: IP53

Control Ports: RJ-45 Ethernet, 5-Pin USB locking connector

Power Input: 2x 2-Pin Locking Connector, optional Battery Plates

Optional Wooden Camera Micro Plates (GM,VM)

Wireless Video: Built-in Bolt 6 TX / RX Options

Software: PageOS

SD Card Slot: Load/store 33pt LUTS, Firmware updates,

Image Capture

About SmallHD:

Founded in 2009, SmallHD is an Emmy® Award-winning innovator of monitoring solutions for professional cinematographers, videographers, and photographers worldwide. Creators of the world’s first high-definition on-camera monitor, SmallHD continues to push the envelope of what’s possible in on-camera, studio, and production displays. www.smallhd.com

About Videndum Creative Solutions

Headquartered in Southern California, Videndum Creative Solutions develops, manufactures, and distributes premium branded products and solutions for film and video production companies, independent content creators, and broadcasters. Comprising the brands Teradek, SmallHD, Wooden Camera, and Amimon, Creative Solutions products are used around the world for film and television production, sports, news, live events, and online streaming. Creative Solutions has manufacturing and R&D centers in the US, UK, Israel, and continental Europe.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to pr@cs.inc.