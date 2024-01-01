Xsolla and Tyranno Studios Announce Integration of Web Shop in Spin Tycoon

Partnership Brings Direct-To-Consumer Purchasing, Greater Player Value, And New Global Revenue Opportunities

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced a partnership with Tyranno Studios, the developer of the hit mobile game Spin Tycoon. Together, the companies will launch Spin Tycoon with Xsolla’s Web Shop solution, bringing players new ways to purchase in-game content directly and securely.









The integration of Web Shop will enable Spin Tycoon players to enjoy seamless cross-platform purchasing, providing them with more flexibility and value while helping the developer increase revenue and foster a closer connection with their community.

“Working with Xsolla to integrate Web Shop has been a game-changer for us,” said Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer of Tyranno Studios. “Our goal with Spin Tycoon is to give players the most engaging and rewarding experience possible, and this partnership helps us deliver on that promise by making the purchase journey easier, faster, and more rewarding.”

The rollout of Web Shop in Spin Tycoon aligns with the game’s upcoming global expansion, starting with a soft launch in select regions before reaching North America and Western Europe.

“Xsolla is committed to helping developers succeed with tools that deliver real impact,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We are proud to partner with Tyranno Studios on Spin Tycoon. By bringing Web Shop to their players, we’re helping them capture more value, retain more players, and grow their business globally.”

The Spin Tycoon Web Shop will go live in October, following the game’s mobile launch. For more information, please visit: xsolla.pro/spin-tycoon

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Tyranno Studios

Tyranno Studios is an independent mobile game development studio focused on creating highly engaging, accessible, and rewarding experiences for players worldwide. With a passion for innovation and community-driven design, Tyranno Studios blends creativity with proven game mechanics to deliver titles that resonate with casual and core audiences alike. The company’s flagship title, Spin Tycoon, showcases its commitment to fun, long-lasting gameplay experiences that connect players across the globe.

Learn more at: tyranno.io

