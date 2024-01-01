Leostream Shows Remote Digital Workspace Tools at PGA TOUR Studios for Remote Production Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, will bring its digital workspace management solutions and expertise to the Remote Production Summit hosted by Sports Video Group (SVG) October 14-15. The summit takes place at PGA TOUR Studios on the PGA TOUR Global Home campus in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.





As the sports broadcast industry transitions to partially or fully remote workflows, the Leostream platform supports and enables a modern, efficient remote environment, whether production teams are located in a foreign studio or a van parked outside the stadium. SVG’s Remote Production Summit offers sessions, exhibits and networking opportunities in the evolving world of live sports broadcasting as well as talks and tours by PGA TOUR production staffers.

“Remote workflows are a key pillar of sports video technology that encompasses not just video but also audio, sophisticated graphics, data management, cloud computing, and broadband technologies to produce and distribute sports content,” said Randy Foster, Leostream VP, Sales and Alliances. “We appreciate being a part of this dynamic community and appreciate the opportunity to show how the Leostream platform contributes to a secure, performant, and cost-effective remote production ecosystem.”

SVG events attract broadcasters, sports leagues, collegiate programs, digital platforms, and live- and post-production professionals who are driving the future of sports content creation and distribution. Leagues, owners, teams, players, broadcasters, webcasters, and consumer technology providers join SVG to learn from each other, turn vision into reality, implement new innovations, and share experiences that will lead to advancements in the sports production/distribution process and the overall consumer sports experience.

Leostream is a gold sponsor of the Remote Production Summit.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for digital workstation management offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors.

