XREAL Introduces XREAL 1 Pro+, Bringing Display and Comfort Upgrades to Its Flagship Wearable Display Glasses

Updated model builds on the proven XREAL One Pro platform with brighter visuals, AI HDR, smoother 2D-to-3D conversion, improved ergonomics, and is available now

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XREAL, a global leader in consumer AR glasses, today announced XREAL 1 Pro+, an updated flagship wearable display built on the proven foundation of XREAL One Pro. XREAL 1 Pro+ introduces a series of display, spatial viewing and comfort improvements while retaining the core design and capabilities that have made One Pro a mainstay of XREAL’s wearable display lineup since 2025.

XREAL 1 Pro+ launches globally today, October 15, and will be available through XREAL.com at first, with global retail stores adding XREAL 1 Pro+ soon.

The new model retains the core One Pro experience, including XREAL’s X1 spatial computing chip, native 3DoF spatial anchoring and a 57-degree field of view, while adding several targeted upgrades designed to improve everyday viewing.

The display now reaches up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and adds AI HDR to improve perceived image quality across supported content. XREAL 1 Pro+ also introduces dedicated Standard, Movie and Reading viewing modes, giving users greater control over how content is presented depending on what they are watching or doing.

XREAL has also upgraded its 2D-to-3D conversion capability from 30FPS to 60FPS, delivering smoother motion when viewing converted spatial content. The feature enables users to experience traditional 2D content with added depth directly through the glasses, no matter what they’re viewing or the source.

For longer viewing sessions, XREAL 1 Pro+ introduces a newly designed ergonomic nose pad system intended to improve wearing stability and comfort while helping users maintain a consistent and complete field of view.

XREAL One Pro has established a strong foundation for XREAL’s flagship wearable display experience, and with XREAL 1 Pro+, the company wanted to build on that foundation rather than reinvent it. The improvements are focused on the things users experience every day — brighter and more adaptable visuals, smoother spatial content and a more comfortable fit — while preserving the simplicity and reliability of One Pro.

XREAL 1 Pro+ is available globally beginning October 15, 2026, at XREAL.com for $599 USD.

Press kit linked here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rs-AQh40VlGCTHWqRSMwnFTWAUQsP5GT?usp=drive_link

About XREAL

XREAL is a global leader in consumer AR glasses and spatial computing. The company develops lightweight wearable displays that bring large-screen entertainment, gaming, productivity and spatial experiences into a glasses form factor. XREAL products combine advanced optics, proprietary silicon and spatial computing technologies to make augmented reality practical and accessible for everyday use.

For more information, visit XREAL.com.

Michael Farino

xreal@lightspeedpr.com

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SOURCE XREAL