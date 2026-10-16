Overactive Imagination Pictures Joins Largo.AI AFM Pitch 2nd Year

Producers Return With AI Audience-Tested Original Film Slate Projected $1.6B Gross Revenue

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Overactive Imagination Pictures, LLC (OIP) has been selected to present at the American Film Market (AFM) Largo.AI Pitch Event for a second consecutive year. The back-to-back invitations from the Swiss-based AI-powered film analytics provider highlight OIP’s integration of human storytelling, audience simulation and commercial analytics to support development and financing decisions. The event is scheduled for November 13, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Detailed project information is available at Overactive Imagination Pictures.

The Ventura-based production company’s five-film slate has combined worldwide gross revenue projected by Largo.AI at approximately $1.6 billion. OIP uses Largo.AI’s proprietary analytics to assess commercial potential and inform screenplay development, casting considerations and audience positioning.

“It’s been a pleasure to see Overactive’s slate of uniquely original content grow since last year’s AFM and we’re thrilled to bring them back again in 2026,” says Largo.ai’s Annemarie Blue.

“Returning to the largest American film market for the second year in a row is truly a dream come true for our company,” said Ken Sheetz, Founder. “By being the first filmmakers to receive this recurring invitation from Largo.AI, we feel a tremendous sense of momentum presenting our vetted slate to the brightest minds in the entertainment world.”

Says co-founder Elizabeth England, “Last year we presented our $120 million production SUMMER RULES, a post 9/11 disaster epic projected by Largo to gross $723 million. This year we are presenting sex comedy JELLYBEANS, our $4 million production about a young couple’s big Polish budget wedding getting hijacked by an ominous family sex myth, projected to gross $26.7 million.”

Strategic milestones

Consecutive presentations: Selection to present at the Largo.AI Pitch Event at AFM in 2025 and 2026.

Selection to present at the Largo.AI Pitch Event at AFM in 2025 and 2026. Data-driven development: Application of predictive analytics to refine script structure, casting choices and simulated focus group response for market optimization and green-light confidence.

Application of predictive analytics to refine script structure, casting choices and simulated focus group response for market optimization and green-light confidence. OIP’s Five Film Slate On Largo Connect: Details for the combined projected gross revenue of $1.6 billion for OIPs five film slate can be viewed at Largo.AI.

This achievement follows a year of expansion for Overactive Imagination Pictures as it continues to integrate advanced technology into the creative development process of human-made intellectual property.

Overactive Imagination Pictures has produced film and media for thirty years. Principals Ken Sheetz and Elizabeth England joined forces in 2015 to develop its extensive library of unique, copyrighted IP. Swiss-based analytics firm Largo.ai has projected gross revenue of $1.6B for the company’s five picture slate.

Elizabeth England – Info@overactiveimaginationpictures.com

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SOURCE Overactive Imagination Pictures, LLC