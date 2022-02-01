Xponential+ Transformative Workouts Now Available Where You Work, Live, and Play

Xponential Fitness and Aktiv Solutions’ All-New Training Bays Officially Begin Nationwide Activation

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, now offers consumers the opportunity to immerse themselves in engaging and effective workouts at their workplace, residence, and recreational areas following the successful installation of Xponential+ Training Bays. Consumers can now experience these state-of-the-art fitness solutions in hundreds of locations across major US metropolitan areas, including the top 20 largest US cities, within some of North America’s most prestigious hotels, luxury apartments, and corporate campuses.





The collaboration between Xponential Fitness and Aktiv Solutions®, the leader in functional fitness facility design and supply, has resulted in a one-of-a-kind integration of immersive exercise experiences tailored specifically for high-end amenities.

Consumers at participating locations can now tap into the comprehensive ecosystem provided by Xponential+, with access to thousands of workout options from their favorite celebrity instructors across each Xponential Fitness brand including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, AKT, STRIDE Fitness, Rumble, and BFT.

Scan the on-screen QR code and encounter AI-powered recommendations, an ever-expanding variety of workouts, and seamless activity tracking facilitated by integration with the Apple Watch, all designed to accelerate progress toward consumers’ fitness goals.

“Never before have brand name fitness classes been available in apartments, hotels, universities, or corporate campuses,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+. “With Aktiv’s industry leading design expertise and functional equipment, we are able to provide students, hotel guests, employees, and residents the convenience of digital fitness with the experience only made possible with the right equipment in a functional space.”

Bryan Green, CEO of Aktiv Solutions goes on to say, “The integration of Xponential+ instructor-led content has now dramatically altered the landscape for fitness centers that are more generally unsupervised. Well beyond basic exercise guidance, workout participants now have access to the leading boutique fitness professionals in the industry, utilizing the same gear and equipment to complement every workout.”

By incorporating Aktiv’s proprietary GYM RAX® functional training bays with Xponential+’s sought-after live and on-demand classes, a new era of guided boutique fitness experiences has been born.

To create your own personal Xponential+ account to be used at participating locations, visit xponential.plus to get started.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 16 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About Aktiv Solutions

At Aktiv, we Design The Exercise Experience®. Aktiv’s end-to-end solutions equip both commercial and residential fitness spaces with premium equipment and digital guidance powering today’s most sought-after workouts. Our hero brand GYM RAX® is the world’s leading fitness rigging solution for modular storage, free-weight training, and equipment suspension. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. Aktiv’s mission is to establish safe and engaging health clubs, boutique studios, hotel gyms, corporate fitness centers, multi-family amenities, and beyond, while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences.

For more information, visit aktivsolutions.com.

