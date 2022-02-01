SoFi Says It’s Time To Change The Face Of Finance And Highlight Womens’ Financial Success

New SoFi Campaign Challenges Cultural Bias Depicted In Artificial Intelligence and Pledges Ongoing Initiatives to Help Everyone Get Their Money Right

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announced “Face of Finance”, a new campaign to challenge the bias of Artificial Intelligence (AI) against women and money. When SoFi asked AI to generate realistic images of people who are good with money, only 2% of images featured depicted women. Yet, data shows that women control $10 trillion in assets, which are projected to rise within the next three to five years.[1] Women’s rate of return on investments has been found to be higher than their male counterparts.[2] Men carry more credit card, personal loan, and auto loan debt than women.[3] And, single women are more likely to own a home than single men.[4] Artificial Intelligence is powered by data, but that data reflects the gender bias society sees with respect to women and personal finances, and SoFi wants to change that narrative.

“At SoFi, we’re on a mission to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions – and that means all members,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi. “90% of women manage financial decisions for their households[5] and women’s portfolios are known to outperform their male counterparts.[6] With our Face of Finance campaign, SoFi is honored to showcase the strength of women’s financial success and prowess. SoFi is committed to helping millions achieve their financial ambitions by providing them with the tools they need to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money better every single day.”

As part of the campaign, SoFi is pledging to fight the bias and bridge the gap between women and personal finance through three meaningful initiatives: SoFi is committed to retraining AI with women in finance. SoFi will capture imagery of real women excelling in the financial space, as well as amplify the profiles of female financial experts, in an effort to begin to retrain AI. SoFi will also reflect the true face of finance by featuring equal gender representation in imagery and content creator work. SoFi will also continue to work to educate its members on personal finance via thousands of free articles and dedicated resources.

SoFi will be hosting a pop-up photo booth experience at Brookfield Place in New York City on Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Female-identifying individuals will have the opportunity to take pictures via the photo booth that will be returned into the AI model to drive more equal representation of women participating in personal finance activities. Those who participate and post to social using the hashtag #SoFiSweeps will be eligible to win two tickets to a Taylor Swift Concert at SoFi Stadium. As part of the second commitment, SoFi continues to feature equal gender representation in current imagery and content creation. SoFi is also thrilled to announce an ongoing partnership with Your Rich BFF, who is an exemplary figure in today’s face of finance. For the third commitment, SoFi continues to invest in educational resources to provide all members access to financial literacy including the Coursera personal finance courses, “Making Money On Your Money” e-guide, and by offering complimentary access to financial planners to help anyone get their money right.

To learn more about the “Face of Finance” campaign visit SoFi.com/change.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

DISCLOSURES

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

Terms and conditions apply. SoFi Checking and Savings offered by SoFi Bank, N.A. Loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Equal Housing Lender. Brokerage products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. SoFi Money® is a cash management account, which is a brokerage product. SoFi Securities LLC is an affiliate of SoFi Bank, N.A. Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. The SoFi Credit Card is issued by The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) (“Issuer”) pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated and can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. ©2023 Social Finance, Inc. All rights reserved. Information as of May 2023 and is subject to change.

SOFI “FACE OF FINANCE” GIVEAWAY



OFFICIAL RULES

ELIGIBILITY: The SoFi “Face of Finance” Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is open solely to female-identifying individuals who at time of entry are age 18 or older and legal residents of the contiguous United States, (collectively referred to hereafter as “you”, “Entrant” or “Entrants”). Employees of Social Finance, Inc. (the “Sponsor” or “SoFi”), Ventura Associates International LLC (the “Administrator”) and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies or any company or individual involved with the development or execution of the Giveaway (collectively, the “Giveaway Entities”), and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each, whether related or not, are not eligible to enter or win. Giveaway is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void in Alaska and Hawaii and where prohibited by law.

ENTRY PERIOD: The Giveaway’s entry period begins at 11:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on June 22, 2023, and ends at 7:59:59 PM ET on June 23, 2023 (the “Entry Period”). However, Entrants have until 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023, to post their Entries on Instagram or Twitter.

HOW TO CREATE & SUBMIT ENTRY:

(a) Visit the SoFi Photobooth pop-up located at Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281 during the Entry Period to register and to take a photo of yourself. Only photos originating from the SoFi Photobooth will be accepted. (b) Post the photo taken at the SoFi Photobooth on your Instagram or Twitter account with the hashtag #Sweepstakes and tag @SoFi by 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023. Your entry must include the hashtag and tag @SoFi to enter this Giveaway.

Your photo posted according to steps a and b (above) will be referred hereafter as an “Entry.” If it is found an Entrant has submitted more than one (1) Entry, the Sponsor will consider the first submission pulled from Instagram or Twitter as the eligible Entry from that Entrant and all other submission(s) by such Entrant will be disqualified.

If your Instagram or Twitter account is set to “protected or private mode,” your Entry may not be visible to Sponsor and, therefore, may not be received by Sponsor, resulting in your failure to enter the Sweepstakes. Note: disabling “protected or private mode” will make all your Entry public. Entrants must continue to follow @SoFi account during the Entry Period and until the prize is awarded.

Entrants must have a smartphone or other wireless or electronic device that supports Instagram and Twitter and have Internet access. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by each entrant’s online and cell phone service provider will apply. Use of automated processes or repetitive submission of the same Entry is not permitted. Released Parties are not responsible for any changes or effects caused to Entrant’s smartphone or electronic system because of submitting an Entry. Entries are subject to all notices posted online including Sponsor’s privacy policy found at SoFi.com.

Only Entries submitted via Instagram or Twitter will be accepted. Entries will not be returned or acknowledged, nor will the Entries be received or held “in confidence” and a submission does not create a confidential relationship or obligation of secrecy between you and the Sponsor or any of its affiliates.

By submitting an Entry, you, the Entrant, agree that Sponsor has no obligation to post or publish your Entry, that all such postings or publication, if any, will be in Sponsor’s sole discretion and that the posting or publication of an Entry does not have any bearing on whether the Entry will be determined as a winning Entry. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Entrant agrees that the Entry may be posted and shared by others and that the Giveaway Entities are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Entries by third parties.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor is under no obligation to disclose why an Entry has been disqualified other than the Entry was ineligible under these Official Rules. Entries are subject to all notices posted at SoFi.com, including these Official Rules.

ENTRY RESTRICTIONS: Each Entry must not infringe upon the rights of any third party. Content that may NOT be contained in an Entry includes, but is not limited to, the following:

with the exception of when an email address is requested for purposes of contacting a potential winner, any content providing personally identifiable information about yourself or any third parties, such as address, phone number or any contact information;

content in violation of third-party rights including, but not limited to: copyrights, trademark, right of publicity or any other proprietary rights unless allowed by Sponsor;

content that is libelous, defamatory, disparaging or tortious;

content that is pornographic, adult-oriented, or sexually explicit.

content portraying or referring to lotteries or gambling;

content portraying or including explicit or offensive language;

content portraying or advocating violence, illegal activities, tobacco, alcohol or drugs, dangerous stunts;

content portraying or referring to weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, guns or bombs;

content that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, age or any basis protected by federal, state, or local law, ordinance, or regulation;

content that denigrates, disparages or reflects negatively on the Sponsor, its services and products or its employees, or on any other person, company, services or product, or that disparages Sponsor’s competitors;

content that communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate;

depict or otherwise identify a minor;

depict or otherwise identify a pet unless its legal owner is the Entrant.

If an Entry includes any of the prohibited elements listed above, the Entry will be disqualified. The above list is not intended to be exhaustive; the Sponsor may disqualify any Entry if it contains any content the Sponsor and/or the Administrator deems, in their sole discretion, to be offensive or obscene in any way or to not follow these Official Rules. If the Entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the Entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the Entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Entry, all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any Entrant at any time.

By entering the Giveaway, each Entrant, on behalf of herself grants the Giveaway Entities and/or their respective agents, a perpetual, fully-paid, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to publish, reproduce, prepare derivative works of, distribute, display, exhibit, transmit, broadcast, televise, digitize, otherwise use, and permit others to use and perform throughout the world the Entry, or any content submitted in connection with this Giveaway, in whole or in part, in any manner, form, or format now or hereinafter created, including on the Internet, and for any purpose, including, but not limited to, on Giveaway Entities’ websites and/or any other advertising or promotion of Giveaway Entities all without further consent from or notification or compensation to any Entrant. Entrants hereby waive all so-called “moral rights of authors” and “droit moral” rights. Each Entrant agrees and acknowledges that no public performance, synchronization, mechanical, writing, publishing and/or master use royalties, monies or consideration of any kind will be payable in connection with Sponsor’s, or Sponsor’s designees and licensees, use of the Entry, whether commercial use or otherwise, in any and all media, whether now known or hereafter devised.

WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATIONS: Winners will be randomly selected on or about July 7, 2023, from all eligible Entries received by 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023. The first randomly drawn eligible Entry will receive the Taylor Swift grand prize as noted within the “prizes” section (below). The second randomly drawn eligible Entry will receive the Beyonce grand prize as noted within the “prizes” section. Winners will be notified on or about July 10, 2023, via social media and will be required to email the Administrator within forty-eight (48) hours with their contact information which will be used to facilitate eligibility verification and prize claim. Administrator will email an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability, and a Publicity Release (“Affidavit/Release”) and IRS W9 Tax Form to each winner and he/she will be required to execute and return Affidavit/Release within three (3) days of date printed on notification or winner’s Entry may be disqualified. At the sole discretion of the Sponsor, disqualification, forfeiture, and the determination of an alternate winner may result from any of the following: [1] a winner’s failure to respond to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours after its transmission; [2] failure of undeliverable notification due to deactivation or personal setting of winner’s Instagram or Twitter account; [3] winner’s Instagram or Twitter account is set to “private mode;” [4] winner’s failure to complete and return Affidavit/Release by the notification deadline; [5] if a winner cannot accept the prize for any reason and [6] any other non-compliance with the Official Rules. Sponsor shall have no liability if notification is lost, intercepted, or not received for any reason. Sponsor is not responsible for any change in entrant’s email account or other contact information after entering the Giveaway. In the event of prize forfeiture by a potential winner, and the Concert has not occurred, and sufficient time exists to confirm a new winner, the Sponsor will award the corresponding prize to an alternate winner from among all remaining nonwinning eligible entries.

EACH POTENTIAL WINNER IS SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR AND ITS ADMINISTRATOR. AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER UNLESS AND UNTIL SHE HAS BEEN VERIFIED A WINNER.

PRIZES AND THEIR APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”). Two (2) Grand Prizes: The first randomly drawn winner will receive a trip consisting of two (2) tickets to a Taylor Swift concert (“Concert”) at SoFi Stadium. The second randomly drawn winner will receive a trip consisting of two (2) tickets to a Beyonce Concert at SoFi Stadium. ARV of each grand prize: $2,200.00 each. Maximum ARV of all prizes: $4,400.00.

Each grand prize consists of: round-trip economy class airfare (for winner and guest) from/to a major commercial airport near to winner’s primary residence to/from (or ground transportation, if grand prize winner resides within a one hundred and fifty (150) mile radius of Los Angeles as determined by Sponsor at its sole discretion); double occupancy hotel accommodations for winner and guest for two (2) nights (one (1) room and room tax only); and two (2) tickets to attend Concert as determined by the Sponsor and as specified herein these Rules. All meals, ground transportation (other than as noted), taxes, gratuities, incidentals, upgrades, service charges, all fees, federal, state, local or other expenses not specified herein are not included and are the sole responsibility of each grand prize winner and his/her guest. All prize details, including selection of stadium seats, are at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the actual value of a trip is lower than the stated ARV when the prize is procured and fulfilled, then the difference will not be awarded. Sponsor is not responsible for any flight or transportation delay/cancellation, and not liable for any expenses incurred because of any delay/cancellation. Prizes are not transferrable to a third party and prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute any prize (or any portion of prize) for a prize of comparable or greater value. Concert tickets may not be resold, offered for resale, or used for any commercial or promotional purpose whatsoever. An IRS form 1099 will be filed in the name of each winner for the ARV of the prize won. Arrangements for the fulfillment of prizes will be made by the Sponsor and/or Administrator.

Each grand prize winner and her guest must travel together on the same itinerary, and dates specified by the Sponsor or forfeit all rights to the prize. Travel, hotel, and other accommodations are subject to availability. Certain restrictions may apply. In the eventuality the Concert is postponed or canceled, no compensation or substitution will be provided, and the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to any winner (and/or to each grand prize winner’s guest) other than to supply a trip to Los Angeles minus the tickets portion of prize. Should this be the case, the trip must be taken within six (6) months from the date of winner’s verification. If for any reason whatsoever, a grand prize winner and her guest are unable to travel or attend the Concert for any reason whatsoever after all travel arrangements have been made and paid, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to grand prize winner and her guest. Each grand prize winner and their respective guest are responsible for obtaining proper documentation (i.e., valid photo ID, proof of vaccination, etc.), prior to travel. If a grand prize winner is a minor in her state of residence, a parent or legal guardian will need to accompany the minor on trip as winner’s guest. If a guest is a minor, the winner must be the guest’s parent or legal guardian and the guest will be required to execute and return a Liability/Publicity Release prior to travel.

Each winner and her guest agree to comply with all applicable Stadium and venue regulations in connection with the prize. Sponsor or stadium personnel reserve the right to remove or to deny entry to the winner and/or her guest who engages in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person at the Concert. Each winner and guest may be required to produce government-issued identification prior to entering the Concert venue. The Sponsor will not be responsible for weather conditions; acts of God; acts of terrorism; civil disturbances, or any other condition beyond its control (a “Force Majeure Event”); local, state, or federal regulation, order, or policy; work stoppage; epidemic, pandemic, or any other issue concerning public health or safety; or any other event outside of their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of, or the restriction on fans attending Concert. Admission to SoFi Stadium is subject to all rules, requirements, and policies, including, without limitation, all security, fan conduct, and safety and health requirements and policies, put in place by SoFi Stadium, including requirements relating to face masks and enhanced health screenings (which may include a requirement that ticket holders be tested for COVID-19 prior to or during any Concert or provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to attending Concert) as they may be updated from time to time. Each winner and winner’s guest must also comply with all applicable laws, policies, orders, protocols, and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local authorities respecting COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, and attendance at the Concert is conditioned on such compliance. Receiving the prize is contingent upon compliance with these Official Rules and passing a background check to the Sponsor’s satisfaction in the Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Except where prohibited by law, entry and acceptance of prize constitute permission for Sponsor and its agents to use each winner’s name, prize won, hometown, likeness, video tape, photographs, and statements for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity (including online posting) in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, or permission. Furthermore, the Sponsor and/or its agents may film, record and/or take photographs of the grand prize winners (and/or their respective guests) before/during/after the Concert, and may use the resulting footage, recordings, or photographs for a range of purposes, including, without limitation, for marketing and promoting Sponsor and/or its promotion partners/agents and their respective products and services. No additional compensation will be provided for any resulting footage. Sponsor makes no warranties, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished in connection with the Giveaway. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSORS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. All Prize details are at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ODDS: Odds of winning are dependent on the total number of eligible entries received by 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023.

CONSENT AND RELEASE: By participating in the Giveaway, Entrants release, indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, and its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, partners, equity holders, agents, employees, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Giveaway (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, damages or liabilities with respect to, or in any way arising from or relating to such Entrant’s participation or attempt to participate in the Giveaway, the ability or inability to upload, download or transmit any information in connection to the Giveaway and/or the acceptance or use (included related travel if any) of Prize (if applicable), including without limitation liability for personal injury, damages, death, monetary loss, defamation or violation of privacy rights.

Contacts

Media Contact

[email protected]

Read full story here