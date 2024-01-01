xMEMS Introduces Sycamore, the World’s First 1-mm Thin Near-Field Full-Range MEMS Micro Speaker for Smart Watches, XR Glasses and Goggles, Open-Fit Earbuds and other Applications

At one-seventh the size and one-third the thickness of conventional dynamic-drivers, Sycamore gives product designers the space and freedom to innovate thinner and lighter mobile device form factors





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$xMEMS #MEMS–xMEMS Labs, developers of the foremost platform for piezoMEMS innovation and creators of the world’s leading all-silicon micro speakers, today announced xMEMS Sycamore, the company’s latest breakthrough in micro fidelity (µFidelity) audio.

xMEMS Sycamore is the first-ever full-range, all-silicon, near-field micro speaker for enjoying full-range sound from open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds, smart watches, smart glasses, augmented/virtual reality headsets, and other compact, mobile electronics.

It is based on the company’s revolutionary “sound from ultrasound” platform which creates full-frequency sound from ultrasonic waves in a 1-mm thin chip.

“With Sycamore, mobile electronics can now achieve thinner, more stylish form factors while maintaining big, rich sound,” said Mike Housholder, xMEMS’ VP of Marketing and Business Development. “With better performance at both the low and high ends, Sycamore delivers powerful, full-range audio for smart watches, smart glasses, and any other small, mobile form factor that engineers dream up.”

Unlike the first-of-its-kind xMEMS Cypress µSpeaker, which delivers full-range audio for occluded, in-ear, active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds, Sycamore is designed to perform in open-air listening devices. At just 1-millimeter thin, Sycamore removes a critical constraint in design of thin mobile electronics by replacing 3-mm thick legacy dynamic driver speakers, while also requiring less back volume area.

With its first-order low frequency roll-off, it can match mid-bass performance of legacy drivers while offering as much as 11dB headroom in sub-bass extension. Sycamore also pushes the performance envelope on high-frequency sound — by as much as 15dB above 5KHz over legacy drivers — making it an ideal near-field µSpeaker tweeter alternative for laptops automotive and portable Bluetooth speakers.

“The applications for Sycamore µSpeakers are limited only by designers’ imagination,” Housholder continued. “In smartphones, Sycamore offers a higher-quality earpiece speaker for clearer calls and greater privacy. In cars, Sycamore’s size, weight and performance makes it a micro-sized tweeter for headrests, headliner and pillar placements. And of course, not only does Sycamore’s audio performance deliver a full sound experience for smart watches and glasses, but its size allows designers to create sleeker, fashion-forward products that consumers will love.”

Sycamore measures just 8.41 x 9 x 1.13 mm and weighs only 150 milligrams. It is one-seventh the size of a conventional dynamic-driver package and one-third the thickness, which is critical when integrating into ever-thinner electronics like smart watches and glasses. As an all-silicon, solid-state µSpeaker, Sycamore is IP58 rated to be rugged and sweat-resistant for active users.

xMEMS Sycamore is based on the same fabrication process as the xMEMS Cypress in-ear ANC µSpeaker and the groundbreaking xMEMS XMC-2400 micro-cooling (µCooling) fan on a chip. With one manufacturing platform, xMEMS can quickly deliver multiple different xMEMS micro products to support rapid innovation.

xMEMS will be sampling Sycamore in Q1, 2025, with mass production beginning October 2025.

For more information about xMEMS, Sycamore, and µFidelity audio, visit xmems.com. For hi-res imagery, click here.

About xMEMS Labs, Inc.

Founded in January 2018, xMEMS Labs is the “X” factor in MEMS with the world’s most innovative piezoMEMS platform. It invented the world’s first solid-state, True MEMS µFidelity speakers for TWS, near-field OWS, and other personal audio devices, and evolved its substantial IP to produce the world’s first μCooling fan on a chip for smartphones and other thin, performance-oriented devices.

xMEMS has over 190 granted patents worldwide for its technology. For more information, visit https://xmems.com.

