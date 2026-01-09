Xinda International Corp. Announces Strategic Milestones

OTCID Market Upgrade, Corporate Name Change, and New Business Direction

Company Files Application to Change Name and Ticker Symbol to Supa Consolidated Inc.

Xinda International Corp. (OTCID:XNDA), a publicly traded company, today announced several strategic milestones marking a new chapter in the Company’s evolution, including its transition to the OTCID market, the filing of a name and ticker symbol change application with FINRA, and a significant pivot to the food technology sector.

Strategic Trading on the OTCID Market

The Company is pleased to announce its strategic position on the OTCID market. The OTCID market is a key platform for a diverse range of companies, including financial institutions, holding companies, and other publicly traded entities. This market allows XNDA to leverage its unique business model and connect with a wider investor base.

The OTCID market, which is part of the broader OTC Markets Group, provides a trading venue designed to enhance market clarity, reduce investor uncertainty, and offer a defined path for compliant companies to grow their presence in U.S. public markets. Companies on the OTCID market are required to meet specific disclosure benchmarks, including timely quarterly and annual financials, management certifications, and updated company profile information. These foundational requirements ensure that investors, brokers, and regulators can rely on timely and accurate information from the issuers.

Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Change

The Company has filed an application with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to change its corporate name from Xinda International Corp. to Supa Consolidated Inc. and to change its ticker symbol accordingly. On September 22, 2025, the Board of Directors and stockholders holding a majority of shares approved an Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to effectuate this name change. On October 21, 2025, the State of Nevada approved the name change. Until FINRA approves the ticker symbol change, the Company will continue to trade under the symbol XNDA.

New Strategic Direction: Food Technology Sector

Following the Company’s divestiture of its transportation and ridesharing technology assets in December 2024, the Company has pivoted to the food technology (“food tech”) sector. On June 30, 2025, the Company completed a Share Exchange Agreement with SUPA Food Services LLC, acquiring 1,157 commercial ice/water vending machines and establishing a foundation for revenue generation in this new business segment.

Management believes the food tech industry presents significant opportunities driven by global demand for healthier, more sustainable, and technology-enabled food solutions. The Company is actively evaluating additional strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product initiatives within this sector.

Leadership Commentary

“This is an exciting new chapter for our company and our shareholders,” said Yessenia Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer. “Our transition to the OTCID market reflects our commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Combined with our strategic pivot to the food technology sector and the rebranding to Supa Consolidated Inc., we are positioning the Company for sustainable growth and value creation. We look forward to executing on our business plan and keeping our shareholders informed of our progress.”

About Xinda International Corp. (a/k/a Supa Consolidated Inc.)

Xinda International Corp. (Pink:XNDA) is a Nevada corporation transitioning to the food technology sector. Following the divestiture of its transportation technology business in December 2024, the Company acquired SUPA Food Services LLC and is focused on building a portfolio of food-related businesses and assets. The Company has filed with FINRA to change its name to Supa Consolidated Inc. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Supa Consolidated Inc. (aka Xinda International Corp.)

530 Technology Drive, Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92618

info@supaconsolidated.com

Note to Investors

Safe Harbor Statement. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including those risks and uncertainties described in any of the Company’s filings with the SEC. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Xinda International Corp.

