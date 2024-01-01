Indie Thriller Series BirdDog to Premiere at Cinemark Tinseltown Las Palmas on February 24, 2026

EL PASO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReDiscover Television, a 100GROUP client, and CLO Prods proudly announce the world premiere of BirdDog, a gripping new indie drama-thriller series created and written by Christine Lozano. Filmed entirely in the vibrant border city of El Paso, Texas, BirdDog stars Jessica Jimenez, Nichole Hamilton, Talia Leilani, Adam Zarowski, Russell Elleby and Xavier Felix as a ragtag crew of FBI rejects recruited into BirdDog Unit under CISA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Evading midnight abductions and forced neural implants, the BirdDogs must expose and dismantle this rogue government agency harvesting citizens’ DNA, creating flawless replicants, and quietly exterminating anyone still fully human.





“Presenting fresh, new creators and their characters to audiences is what we strive to do at ReDiscover Television,” said CEO Wally De La Fuente. “BirdDog is an engrossing window into well-crafted characters with outstanding performances from a diverse and engaging cast. Christine has weaved an engaging tale that takes audiences for a ride they won’t forget. We look forward to showcasing our local creators to a national audience.”

“Having the freedom to create has been the best part of collaborating with ReDiscover on this project,” said director/producer Christine Lozano, head of CLO Prods. “This has been a bountiful team effort to bring forward a vision of characters and conflicts for audiences to experience. Everyone involved has given guidance and support that you can see in what is on the screen.”

Blending the sharp, character-driven espionage of Slow Horses (Apple TV+’s acclaimed 2024 standout) with the dark, futuristic conspiracies of Blade Runner, BirdDog delivers tense, morally complex storytelling that’s dominating today’s streaming thriller landscape—much like the popular 2020 drama Most Dangerous Game starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. The series premiere launches February 24, 2026. Platform information and full release details to be announced soon.

About ReDiscover Television:

ReDiscover Television is a curated streaming platform dedicated to meaningful storytelling. We showcase films, series, documentaries, and original content that explore identity, purpose, family, resilience, and the human experience. ReDiscover Television exists to provide audiences with thoughtful entertainment—content that goes beyond distraction to inspire reflection, conversation, and rediscovery.

Christine Lozano Productions (CLO Prods):

Christine Lozano Productions is an independent film and media production company founded by actress, writer, director, and producer Christine Lozano. Based in Los Angeles and Texas, CLO Prods specializes in creating compelling short films, Verticals/web series, music videos, and narrative content that blends heartfelt storytelling with visual creativity. With a background in acting (including recurring roles on General Hospital and credits in features like The Back-Up Plan), writing, directing, and photography, Christine brings a multifaceted approach to every project, from development through post-production. CLO Prods is dedicated to authentic voices, diverse stories, and high-quality independent productions. For inquiries, collaborations, or submissions: Christinelozanoproductions@gmail.com, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2706287/

