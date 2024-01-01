Xfinity’s First Ever National Super Bowl Campaign Reimagines and Reconnects Jurassic Park

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum Return to Jurassic Park 33 Years Later, Alongside the Classic Score by John Williams

Comcast and NBCUniversal Bring a Modern Twist to Jurassic Park Through “Xfinity Imagine That” Brand Platform

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Sunday, Comcast’s Xfinity makes its Super Bowl debut by reimagining one of the most iconic films in movie history: Universal Pictures’ Jurassic Park. The first-ever national Super Bowl campaign from Xfinity rewinds the clock to 1993 and asks a simple question: What if Jurassic Park had been powered by Xfinity?









Set within the beloved world of Steven Spielberg’s original film, the campaign, titled “Jurassic Park…Works”, brings Xfinity’s connected ecosystem to life, showcasing what’s possible when reliable and secure WiFi, mobile and smart home connectivity all work together seamlessly. The spot is the latest creative expression of the “Xfinity Imagine That” brand platform, which celebrates how life is more extraordinary when your connectivity and entertainment technology work seamlessly together.

“This Sunday, while millions of people watch the Big Game on NBC and Peacock, we’ll be reimagining one of the most iconic moments in movie history,” said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “By asking what Jurassic Park could have been with Xfinity’s fast, secure WiFi, we’re creating a fun, cultural crossover only Comcast NBCUniversal could deliver, combining blockbuster storytelling with real-world technology that protects, connects, and powers millions of customers every day.”

“Bringing Jurassic Park back to life for this campaign has been an extraordinary collaboration across Comcast NBCUniversal,” said David O’Connor, Chief Brand Officer, Universal Entertainment. “For more than three decades, the franchise has captured the imagination of audiences around the world, and this partnership with Xfinity allows fans to experience that world in a completely fresh way. By combining the timeless characters and iconic moments of the original film with modern technology, we’re celebrating the legacy of Jurassic Park while introducing it to a new generation. It’s a testament to the enduring power of the franchise and the kind of creative, cross-company storytelling that only NBCUniversal can deliver.”

A Reconnected Jurassic Park



Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reunite as their legendary characters – paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, and chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm – return to Jurassic Park for the park’s grand opening, 33 years after audiences first experienced the wonder and awe of dinosaurs brought to life. This time, history takes a different turn.

Instead of a catastrophic system failure, the park stays connected and secure with Xfinity WiFi, the most reliable in our footprint, and the dinosaurs stay exactly where they belong. With the chaos avoided, the trio is free to experience Jurassic Park as it was always intended. Sattler streams music while running alongside dinosaurs; Malcolm relaxes poolside, watching a series over WiFi; and Grant livestreams his up-close T. rex encounter using Xfinity Mobile.

A Blockbuster Collaboration



The campaign features the classic score from five-time Academy Award®-winner John Williams, with visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the studio whose groundbreaking work first introduced audiences to the dinosaurs. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winner Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit).

The spot was created in close collaboration with Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Xfinity Creative and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, bringing the original Jurassic Park world back to life more than three decades after its debut. Creative teams worked closely with Universal to recreate costumes and set designs using original production materials, preserving the authenticity and spirit of the 1993 classic.

Xfinity customers can watch Jurassic Park with Xfinity – alongside the full spot, behind-the‑scenes footage, and additional Jurassic Park content – by simply saying “Jurassic Park” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Bringing Jurassic Park to San Francisco



To celebrate the campaign and The Big Game, Xfinity is bringing the world of Jurassic Park to San Francisco throughout the week:

Jurassic Park Lyft Rides: Xfinity is partnering with Lyft Ads to transform select vehicles into the iconic Jurassic Park tour cars, giving Lyft riders the chance for an immersive experience on the streets of San Francisco.

Xfinity is partnering with Lyft Ads to transform select vehicles into the iconic Jurassic Park tour cars, giving Lyft riders the chance for an immersive experience on the streets of San Francisco. Dinosaurs on the Loose: Dinosaur projections will light up the historic Hobart Building. Fans can also activate a motion-sensing T. rex billboard at 901 Market Street.

Dinosaur projections will light up the historic Hobart Building. Fans can also activate a motion-sensing T. rex billboard at 901 Market Street. Meet “Baby Tango”: Fans should keep an eye out for Universal Orlando Resort’s baby raptor and a Jurassic Park ranger who will be roaming the city and engaging with fans.

Xfinity: Powering Connectivity, Entertainment, and Peace of Mind



“Xfinity Imagine That” shows how Xfinity makes life easier by bringing everything together: fast, reliable WiFi, powerful mobile, and a seamless entertainment experience. It starts with Xfinity Internet, delivering whole-home WiFi with multi-gig speeds, ultra-low lag, and the ability to connect all your devices, from smart cameras to doorbells. Add Xfinity Mobile and enjoy speeds up to 1-gig at home and on the go with WiFi PowerBoost. At home, Xfinity’s Entertainment Experience puts everything in one place – live TV, 450+ streaming apps, and 200,000 movies, plus features like RealTime 4K and Multiview for less searching and more time watching your favorite game, show or film.

To learn more, customers can visit their local Xfinity Store or go to visitjurassicpark.com.

About the Jurassic World Franchise



In June 1993, Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking Jurassic Park redefined the summer blockbuster and changed the culture forever. Since then, the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment franchise has created seven daring, innovative and epically entertaining films that have earned almost $7 billion worldwide. The first Jurassic Park and three Jurassic World films have each surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.

Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills, where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, the series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again, and they live in Jurassic World.

The seven films have grossed $6.9 billion worldwide to date, and the Jurassic World franchise ranks as the No. 8 highest-grossing film franchise of all-time.

About Amblin Entertainment:



Amblin Entertainment is a film and television production company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films using the Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners and includes Amblin Television, a longtime leader in quality programming, and Amblin Documentaries, which develops and produces renowned documentary features and series. Amblin’s recent releases include Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which won the Golden Globe for Best Picture Drama; Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, which is nominated for seven Academy Awards; and Carry-On, the #3 most-watched Netflix film of all time. In 2026, Amblin will release Spielberg’s next film Disclosure Day, starring Oscar nominees Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, Oscar winner Colin Firth, and Emmy nominee Josh O’Connor.

