Metavista3D CTO Named CTO of the Year

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named CTO of the Year in the 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards (the “Awards“) by Business Worldwide. Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske was honoured with the award for his “Global Breakthrough in Holographic & Display Technology” according to Business Worldwide.

According to Business Worldwide, the Awards attract strong competition from companies of varying sizes and sectors worldwide. Winners are selected through a rigorous assessment process, with nominations submitted by customers, peers and industry colleagues across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Scandinavia and Europe. This international reach reflects the truly global scope of the businesses recognised, with some identified through independent research and evaluation.

Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske is a computer scientist, who studied mathematics and computer science. His primary area of interest is digital image processing, which he has been focused on since 1978. He filed his Ph.D. thesis in the area of Artificial Intelligence about handwriter recognition in the year 1984. His inventions have led to more than 20 patents in the area of 2D to 3D conversion and auto-stereoscopic display technology.

More information on the Awards and the companies and individuals recognised can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/.

About Business Worldwide

Business Worldwide is a comprehensive source of timely, accurate and reliable market intelligence on trading in today’s global corporate marketplace. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest trends and developments affecting international markets, corporate transactions, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes C-suite executives & directors of some of the world’s top companies – Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies.

The Awards are designed to reward those individuals and companies most deserving in this very global and challenging environment. They give a comprehensive analysis of the industry and a complete run through of the best of the best in terms of industry leaders.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “propose”, “estimate”, “expect”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to, among other things, the development and expansion of the Company’s technology and the Company’s business objectives. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such information reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including, without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Disclaimer Regarding Third-Party Information

Metavista3D has not independently verified and expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or reliability of any information provided by or regarding Business Worldwide, including but not limited to statements concerning its readership, distribution, reputation, or industry standing or the Awards. The inclusion of information about Business Worldwide and the Awards in this press release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an endorsement by the Company. Metavista3D assumes no obligation to update or correct any third-party information and disclaims all liability for any errors, omissions, or misrepresentations contained therein, or for any losses or damages arising from reliance on such information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282411