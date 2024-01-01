Xerox Introduces Two New Digital Presses to Production Ecosystem at PRINTING United

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the new Xerox® Proficio™ Production Series at the PRINTING United Expo, an annual production print industry event, with the debut of the Xerox® Proficio™ PX300 and Xerox® Proficio™ PX500 Production Presses. Designed to help print providers compete and grow in a rapidly evolving mid-production color market, this line represents the company’s next-generation of production technology.





The introduction of Proficio, the new master brand for the company’s production press lineup, marks the beginning of a new era for Xerox production printing. The Proficio name is derived from the Latin verb meaning to make progress, advance, and succeed and embodies the company’s mission to help clients anticipate, adapt, and accelerate in a changing marketplace. Built on a platform approach that unites the most advanced imaging, automation, and AI-assisted intelligence from Xerox, the Proficio Production Series represents a cohesive family of presses engineered to drive measurable performance, efficiency, and profitability for every print provider.

The Proficio PX300 and PX500 presses are built specifically with graphic arts and commercial print in mind, delivering the automation, color consistency, and application versatility needed to simplify operations, elevate applications and differentiate their offerings.

“Market conditions and client expectations have shifted in ways that make differentiation and efficiency more critical than ever,” said Terry Antinora, head of product and engineering at Xerox. “The new Proficio presses build on our leadership in automation, color science, and Beyond CMYK—helping print providers boost profits, stand out from the competition and expand their business.”

Key highlights of the presses include:

The Proficio PX300 and PX500 deliver speeds of 85 and 100 pages per minute, giving providers flexible options to match their production needs.

Ultra HD resolution with optional fifth color station enabling Beyond CMYK embellishments, including fluorescent Pink with gamut extension, clear and low gloss clear, enables providers to expand into high-value applications and drive new revenue opportunities.

New Performance modules maintain precise color density and front-to-back registration in real-time without slowing production and eliminate static build up on synthetic stocks for cleaner stacking and finishing.

Xerox Print Server powered by the Fiery® FS700X exclusively designed for the PX300 and PX500 to deliver increased automation and streamline workflows.

The new presses integrate seamlessly into the Xerox end-to-end production print ecosystem connecting Xerox® FreeFlow® Workflow Software, XMPie® personalized communications, and AI-assisted workflows solutions with production analytics. Together, they accelerate job preparation, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver real-time operational insight to reduce costs and boost productivity.

Xerox will begin regional rollout and order taking of the Proficio PX300 and PX500 in March 2026 with shipments expected in the first half of 2026.

To learn more, visit Xerox at PRINTING United booth 4521 October 22 – 24 or explore the company’s full production portfolio at Xerox.com.

