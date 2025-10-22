1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN Announce Return of ‘New Face of Tech’ Scholarship Program for 9th Year to Fuel Dreams of Students in Tech

The partners invite women globally who aspire to careers in tech to apply. Fifty winners will receive a $1,500 scholarship, mentorship and more

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented women in need, announces the launch of their New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, returning for a ninth year. The program, powered by HARMAN , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., is intended to globally showcase and inspire the new face of tech — women pursuing big dreams in the world of technology and innovation. Interested students are encouraged to apply by taking the New Face of Tech Challenge at this link: https://1000dreamsfund.org/newfaceoftech-2025challenge/ .

Tech and STEM-related occupations continue to be one of the fastest-growing professional occupations among U.S. workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund hope to encourage women to continue to pursue their dreams in this important and continuously growing industry through their partnership.

“We are continually inspired by the incredible young women who participate in the New Face of Tech program. Their passion, creativity, and determination remind us why it’s so important to support the next generation of innovators.” said Jennifer Jacob, Director of CSR and Global Philanthropy at HARMAN. “Through our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund, HARMAN is proud to help these future leaders turn their aspirations into reality and drive meaningful progress in the tech industry.”

Starting today, students aspiring to work in tech are invited to show how they are the New Face of Tech by snapping a photo and sharing what they hope to achieve as future tech leaders. HARMAN and 1DF will provide 50 of these women with $1,500 scholarships to put toward their aspiring goals, a mentorship session with a HARMAN executive and, for U.S.-based winners, a product from HARMAN’s JBL product line.

Since its founding in 2016, 1DF has worked to increase access to life-changing educational opportunities for students in need by providing scholarships for the “extras” – outside-of-the-classroom opportunities like conferences and seminars or tech devices and other educational expenses that often go unfunded by traditional scholarship programs. Alongside funding, 1DF is also committed to providing access to life-changing career mentorship for students .

“Through our continued partnership with HARMAN, we’re fueling the next generation of innovators who will shape the tech industry. Every year, we’re inspired by the women who apply – students who are breaking barriers, innovating fearlessly, and proving that the future of technology is inclusive, bold and bright,” said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund.

1,000 Dreams Fund is a major partner of HARMAN’s global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service. Since the launch of the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, the partners have provided over $250,000 in scholarship funding to women pursuing degrees in fields such as software engineering, mathematics, product development, graphic design and more.

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is now accepting applications through December 5, 2025. Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in tech and clear vision for how winning the New Face Tech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dreams.

To learn more about 1,000 Dreams Fund’s New Face of Tech Scholarship Program, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund’s website .

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1.1 Million in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the “extras” in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

is a global leader in Lifestyle Audio and Automotive technology. We create intelligent experiences that enrich people’s lives on the road, in their homes, on the stage, and everywhere in between. Our iconic audio brands — including JBL®, Harman Kardon®, AKG®, Bowers & Wilkins®, Denon®, and Marantz® — bring premium sound to consumers and audio/visual professionals worldwide. More than 50 million vehicles globally rely on HARMAN’s technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more intuitive in-cabin experiences. HARMAN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and has approximately 30,000 employees around the world.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired ( www.harman.com/inspired ) is HARMAN’s global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM).

